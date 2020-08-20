Ex-GOP lawmaker: Republicans ‘frustrated’ with Trump and state of the party

Dent

Former Republican congressman Charlie Dent tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that Republican congressmen are “frustrated” with President Trump and the current state of the Republican Party.

Source: CNN

