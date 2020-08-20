ex-gop-lawmaker:-republicans-‘frustrated’-with-trump-and-state-of-the-party

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what’s happening in the world as it unfolds.
Contents
JUST WATCHED
Dent says Republican congressmen ‘frustrated’ with Trump
MUST WATCH
Former Republican congressman Charlie Dent tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that Republican congressmen are “frustrated” with President Trump and the current state of the Republican Party.
Politics of the Day (15 Videos)
The Lead
Former Republican congressman Charlie Dent tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that Republican congressmen are “frustrated” with President Trump and the current state of the Republican Party.