Ex-Marine says protesters should be treated as & # 39; spoiled child & # 39;

Former US Maritime Security and Benghazi team member Mark Geist said Tuesday that state leaders who have not asked the National Guard to protect their residents are "emboldening" violent protesters who continue to devastate communities across the country.

"A lot of this is a lack of leadership in both the governors and the mayor's positions," Geist told Fox News' Shannon Bream.

"They are not coming to this from the right direction. What we have been seeing across the country are people who started to make peaceful protests, infiltrated by groups that want to cause anarchy and just wanted to cause harm to the Americans," he said. in.

"If you are not going to face that, you are encouraging them to continue and that is what we saw last night in New York and in other areas of the country. There was nothing there to stop them."

Geist likened the protesters to "a spoiled child," who will continue to misbehave if he is not disciplined properly.

"If you are not going to slap them on the wrist for doing something wrong, they will just keep doing it," he explained.

Geist said the only way to stop the dangerous escalation is through a "show of force."

"Because of the horrific murder of George Floyd, it is easy to get into the mob mentality, someone is throwing a stone, someone is stirring, people are still doing it," he explained.

"We need to have calmer minds, better street-level leaders of the groups that are there, as well as that show of force by law enforcement in the National Guard, to help with that and give them that right, the ability of protest, but stop the riots when it becomes that. "