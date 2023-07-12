According to recent news reports, Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO of Theranos, is set to be released from prison two years before her scheduled release date. Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison in 2022 after being found guilty on four counts of fraud and conspiracy.

Holmes was the founder of Theranos, a blood-testing startup that claimed to be able to run a wide range of tests using a single drop of blood. However, it was later revealed that the technology did not work as advertised and that the company had been misleading investors and customers.

Holmes was initially seen as a rising star in the tech industry and was once valued at $9 billion. However, her downfall was swift and her trial became a media sensation.

According to Bureau of Prisons records, Holmes’ release date has been moved up to December 29, 2030, from the original date of March 2023. It is not clear why her sentence has been reduced, but some have speculated that it may be due to good behavior or a change in the law.

The news of Holmes’ early release has been met with mixed reactions. Some have argued that she should have served her full sentence, while others have pointed out that she has already spent a significant amount of time in prison and that her release may be a sign of leniency in the justice system.

Regardless of the opinions surrounding her release, it is clear that Elizabeth Holmes’ story has captured the public’s attention and will continue to be a topic of discussion for years to come.