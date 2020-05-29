Exclusive end-of-phrase clip featuring Logan Lerman and John Hawkes

ComingSoon.net has an exclusive End of sentence clip with the stars Logan Lerman (Hunters) and John Hawkes (The Peanut Butter Hawk) in the upcoming Irish drama. You can see the clip in the following player!

Frank Fogle (Hawkes), a reluctant widow, embarks on a journey to honor his wife's last wish to scatter her ashes in a remote lake in her native Ireland and the promise to take her separated son, Sean (Lerman) , for the trip. When Sean gets out of prison, the last thing on his mind is a trip abroad with his alienated father. What you need is a fresh start in California. But when his travel plans collapse, he reluctantly accepts his father's proposal in exchange for a ticket to the west coast and the promise that they will never see each other again. Between a bewildering Irish trail, the appearance of an old flame, the hiring of a pretty hitchhiker, and many unsolved problems, the journey becomes a bit more than father and son had negotiated.

The film is directed by Elfar Adalsteins in a script by Michael Armbruster and is produced by Adalsteins, David Collins, and Sigurjon Sighvatsson, with Eva Maria Daniels and Olga Segura attached to the drama as executive producers.

Along with Hawkes and Lerman, the cast of the film includes Sarah Bolger (Counterpart, Mayans M.C.) and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World)

End of sentence It is currently slated to hit digital platforms on May 29 at Gravitas Ventures.

