Exclusive: He quit his job on Facebook due to Zuckerberg's inaction in Trump posts

Zuckerberg's inaction, Aveni said, showed that the 36-year-old billionaire had abandoned one of his key principles to shut down calls for violence on Facebook.

"Zuck has told us over and over that calls for violence would not be tolerated on the platform, even if they were by the President of the United States," Aveni told CNN on Thursday from her home in Menlo Park, California, near from the world headquarters of Facebook. .

Although the company has implemented new policies and procedures since then, especially around disinformation, online hate, and incitement to violence, some Facebook staff members say they have been wondering if some of the most important commitments of the company are futile.

Zuckerberg had promised that calls for violence would not be tolerated.

"If someone, including a politician, is saying things that they can cause, that are calling for violence, or that could risk imminent physical harm … we will remove that content." he said testifying before Congress Last October.

As protests, some violent, were taking place across the United States, President Trump posted on Facebook and Twitter Last week, "These HITS are disgracing the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let that happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the military is with him all the time. Any difficulties and we will take over but, when the looting begins, the shooting begins. "

His phrase "when the looting begins, the shooting begins," reflects the language used by a Miami police chief in the late 1960s in the wake of the riots.

Aveni saw Trump's post as a call for violence. Twitter took action in identical language posted on its platform saying Trump had glorified the violence.

Zuckerberg decided not to take action, explaining in a Facebook post, "We decided to quit because the National Guard references meant that we read it as a warning about state action, and we believe that people need to know if the government plans to deploy force."

"I don't think a decision was made based on the principle," Aveni told CNN Thursday, "I think he made the decision and then tried to find some way to connect it to the principle, because that was convenient for him." that's not the way these things should go

Decision to quit smoking

After practicing at the company twice during college, Aveni started a full-time job on Facebook immediately after finishing college a year ago.

He was optimistic about the role he could play on Facebook and said, "I think Facebook in many ways is a really positive force for good in the world. There are amazing ways that Facebook can connect people to other people, and we are seeing around the world that that's having a really positive impact on people's lives. "

By the time it joined in 2019, Facebook had faced scrutiny on several fronts. Aveni said he understood that. "Then I knew that Facebook was not pure," he said. "And I recognized that, you know, up to a point, maybe I should accept the blame for going there anyway. But I really think that in many, many ways, Facebook is a positive network in the world, and I wanted help contribute to the positive. "

After widespread misinformation disclosures before the US presidential election. USA As of 2016, Facebook partnered with the International Fact Check Network (IFCN) to work with a global network of third-party fact checkers.

While posts discredited by fact checkers remain on Facebook, a fact check message is attached to them.

Facebook often targets the network of third-party fact checkers when it tries to dismiss the perception that the company itself is an arbiter of truth.

As an engineer, Aveni said he is part of a team that is responsible for showing fact checks to Facebook users.

However, it had only been a few months in his time at the company that Aveni, a registered Democrat, began to be disturbed by what he saw as the company that was breaching its principles. In September, after the protests of the republican senators of EE. USA, Facebook removed a fact check in an anti-abortion video.

Aveni viewed Facebook's intervention in verifying the facts of the pro-life video as highly problematic evidence, he says, that Zuckerberg bowed to pressure from conservatives and abandoned the principle.

An investigation by the International Fact Check Network found that fact checking is "Fair and precise".

But it was Facebook's inaction in Trump posts last week that ultimately led Aveni to resign.

Others stay

Aveni's public resignation, coupled with the growing public outcry of current employees on social media, is unprecedented in a company where dissent is generally maintained internally. Some employees, according to Aveni, have chosen to remain with the company in an attempt to use their positions to change it.

Aveni described the resignation as an "extreme option."

"I think the right option for many people, including many of my colleagues, is to keep trying to do the right thing from within the company. I just felt like I couldn't do it anymore. I was exhausted."

Despite his public Facebook post on Monday that hit Zuckerberg, when Aveni spoke to CNN on Thursday, he was still an employee of the company, having notified Facebook two weeks earlier.

On Thursday night, a Facebook spokesperson told CNN that Aveni was no longer an employee. A fact that Aveni said had not been broadcast to him when CNN asked him on Thursday night. Aveni said he still had access to the systems, including his work email.

Aveni said he decided to go public with his resignation to show those suffering racial injustice "in this really chaotic time in the country that we are allies."

Aveni said he was overwhelmed by the large amount of public support since its publication on Monday. He received messages about possible new jobs, and confirmed: "I have received information from some employees on Twitter."

A Facebook spokesperson did not respond directly to Aveni, but noted a statement the company had released earlier in the week: "We recognize the pain that many of our people are feeling right now, especially our black community. We encourage employees to speak openly. when we disagree with leadership. As we face additional difficult decisions about the content that awaits us, we will continue to seek your honest feedback. "

The spokesman also pointed to Zuckerberg's two public publications about the topic.

Some optimism

A politically exempt group from Facebook's fact-checking system are politicians, who can lie without their posts or ads being marked with fact-checking messages or penalized by the algorithm under current Facebook rules.

"We don't check political ads. We don't do this to help politicians, but because we believe that people should be able to see for themselves what politicians are saying," Zuckerberg said in a speech in defense of politics last year. "I know many people disagree, but overall I don't think it's right for a private company to censor politicians or the news in a democracy."

Despite disagreeing with that exemption, Aveni said he believes Facebook has done a good job of fighting disinformation.

"They have built a great team of misinformation that has done a really amazing job of making sure that misinformation doesn't have as big an impact as it would otherwise have," he said.

But, Aveni cautions, it doesn't matter how good the technology is or how good the partnerships with organizations like fact-checking are if Zuckerberg and the company's leadership aren't going to step up at important moments.

"I think (Zuckerberg) is afraid to take action when it really, really matters," Aveni said, "and that worries me because I don't know how much chance we have of doing the right thing anymore. I think we are seeing the country go down a very, very path, very dangerous ".