In the much anticipated second season of Derry Girls, we are introduced to a new character – James. Played by Dylan Llewelyn, James is Erin’s ( Saoirse-Monica Jackson) Also, love interest and we’re sure he will be causing just as many problems as the rest of the Derry girls.

In this exclusive interview, Dylan Llewelyn shares his thoughts on what fans can expect from James in Season 2!

The storyline of the Derry Girls

The Derry Girls is so good. I’m very excited for people to see what the girls are getting up to this season. It’s going to be very different from last season. We’ve got a new member of the group, James, who is played by me. He’s going to add a whole new dynamic to the group. It’s been really interesting to explore the character of James and to see how he fits into the group. I believe his admirers will adore him. He’s a lot of fun. I can’t say too much about what happens between Erin and James in Season two, but I can say that it’s going to be a very eventful season for them!

Names of the characters in the Derry Girls

Here are the celebrity’s names mentioned below:

Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Erin Quinn

Louisa Harland as Orla McCool

Tara Lynne O’Neill as Mary Quinn

Kathy Kiera Clarke as Sarah McCool

Tommy Tiernan as Gerry Quinn

Ian McElhinney as Joe McCool

Nicola Coughlan as Clare Devlin

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as Michelle Mallon

Dylan Llewellyn as James Maguire

Siobhán McSweeney as Sister Michael

Leah O’Rourke as Jenny Joyce

Beccy Henderson as Aisling

Amelia Crowley as Deirdre Mallon

Claire Rafferty as Miss Mooney

Phillipa Dunne as Geraldine Devlin

Donna Traynor as Donna Traynor

Kevin McAleer as Colm McCool

Paul Mallon as Dennis

Derry Girls Is A Wonderful Historical Drama That Is Timeless and Universal

“Derry Girls is a perfect period piece that transcends time and place,” says Dylan Llewelyn, who plays James Maguire on the show. “It’s very well, as well as the personalities are well,” says the author. Llewelyn is originally from Wales, but he has spent most of his career working in Ireland. He has appeared in some of the country’s most popular shows, including Love/Hate, Ros na Rún, and Red Rock. But it is Derry Girls that has brought him the most attention. The show, set during The Troubles in 1990s Northern Ireland, follows a group of teenage girls as they navigate the joys and sorrows of adolescence.

What is all you need to know about Derry Girls?

Llewelyn says that he was drawn to the show because of its “uplifting” message. “It’s a drama about devotion as well as community, but it’s set at a time when those qualities were incredibly important,” he explains. “I consider humanism is topical because it is about youths deciding to leave their imprint in the universe, something I think we can all relate to,” says the author.

While Llewelyn is best known for his work on Derry Girls, he has also appeared in several other popular shows, including Game of Thrones and Outlander. When asked about his favorite scene to film on Derry Girls, Llewelyn says that it’s hard to choose just one. “I believe my greatest sequences are indeed the ones in which we’re everything together,” he continues. “We have such a great time when we’re filming those.”

