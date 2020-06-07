Exclusive to & # 39; Watters & # 39; World & # 39 ;: Pence beats Biden for silence on riot victims, defends visit to Trump church

Vice President Mike Pence addressed President Trump's visit earlier this week to the Episcopal Church of San Juan while appearing in Saturday's "Watters & # 39; World" for an exclusive interview, and also criticized the Democratic presidential nominee. Joe Biden for not addressing victims of looting and riots. .

"We see in Joe Biden the willingness to align himself with the people who are riotous on the streets, destroying property and livelihoods, claiming the lives of innocent civilians and law enforcement officers, and without saying a word on behalf of those they have been victims, "Pence told host Jesse Watters. "It is all part of the divisible and predictable politics of the American left."

Pence said the visit to Trump's church showed that the United States would not tolerate violence during peaceful protests.

"What he told me was that here in the United States, we will not tolerate burning churches, riots and looting or taking advantage of what would otherwise be peaceful protests to pursue criminal targets," Pence said of the symbolism of the event.

President and Attorney General William Barr received a backlash for ordering law enforcement to forcibly move peaceful protesters in Lafayette Park for what critics called a "photo shoot," using smoke cans. and peppercorns. Later it was reported that it was Barr who ordered the removal of the protesters. Trump was also criticized for using the Bible as an "accessory." Church leaders had also spoken out against the president.

Pence also defended Trump against criticism from former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who criticized the president in a statement to The Atlantic this week, accusing him of dividing the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

"Donald Trump is the first president of my life who does not attempt to unite the American people, nor does he even intend to," Mattis had said. "Instead, it tries to divide us."

The vice president said he has not spoken to Mattis, but that the former defense secretary is "wrong."

"What this president has done in recent days is what every American expects a president to do in times of crisis," Pence told Watters. "And that is putting the life, property, and freedom of every American first."