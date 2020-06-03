Exclusive Update on Beth & Jamie’s Relationship

Married in First Sight, Season 9 couple Elizabeth Brice and Jamie Thompson talk about how their communication has evolved since last season.

Elizabeth (Beth) Bice and Jamie Thompson have been an open book when it comes to their marriage, often having vulnerable conversations and explosive arguments. While the Married at first sight 9 couples showed great incompatibilities with those who stayed together and shared exclusively with Screen Rant the growth they have achieved since the end of their season.

The reality stars were highlighted for their intense disputes, open dialogue, and Beth's infamous coined phrase "basic caucasian sexDespite popular belief, the couple have remained close and are one of nine couples featured in Lifetime's new quarantine spin-off, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam. Beth and Jamie are shown taking the self-test together in their new apartment in the Bay Area. Viewers receive an update on the new lifestyle of playful couples during the pandemic, with glimpses of Beth's struggle to adapt to the transition from a North Carolina home to a smaller living space.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: MAFS Chamber Of Couples: How Jessica's Nursing Job Is Hurting Marriage To Austin

Last week's episode ended the familiarity of the two in a heated argument, but the couple have revealed their "communication has improved tremendously"In a recent statement to Screen Rant the happily married couple has opened up about the improvements in their marriage:

We have a much better and deeper understanding of each other since the last time fans saw us on television. Also through this quarantine, we have really had to come together as a support system. We don't really know many people in the Bay, so trusting each other in our emotions has improved the way we communicate. We still have times when we don't agree on things, but that's pretty normal. The most important element is to respect each other at those times. Marriage requires work and the most important ingredient is not only communication, but effective communication.

90 Day Fiancé: What is the tell-tale drama between Tom Brooks and Avery Warner?