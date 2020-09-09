Exeter vs Gloucester live stream reddit: How to watch rugby game from anywhere

One of the key matches to keep an eye on this week in the Gallagher Premiership is Exeter’s upcoming contest with Gloucester. The last time the two sides faced each other was back in February and despite a scoreline of 26-15 which suggests an imperious victory for the Chiefs, it was indeed a lot closer than those numbers suggest.

It was an excellent game of rugby with the high-point coming with a sublime try from Stuart Hogg who danced his way past the Gloucester defence. Of course a week previously he famously dropped the ball on the line for Scotland against Ireland, so this time he made sure of the five points.

Gloucester face a tough task to get revenge on that past result though. Since the restart the Chiefs have not lost a match although the cherry and whites have won their last two matches by large margins.

We could be in for an end-to-end, exciting affair then at Sandy Park.

Exeter: Stuart Hogg, Jack Nowell, Henry Slade, Tom Hendrickson, Ian Whitten, Joe Simmonds (captain), Jack Maunder, Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Harry Williams, Jonny Gray, Jonny Hill, Dave Ewers, Jacques Vermeulen, Sam Simmonds

Replacements: Jack Yeandle, Alec Hepburn, Tomas Francis, Sam Skinner, Jannes Kirsten, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, Gareth Steenson, Ollie Devoto

Gloucester: Tom Hudson, Charlie Sharples, Henry Trinder, Tom Seabrook, Matt Banahan, Billy Twelvetrees (captain), Charlie Chapman, Corne Fourie, Henry Walker, Jamal Ford-Robinson, Charlie Beckett, Danny Drake, Josh Gray, Jordy Reid, Ruan Ackermann

Replacements: Todd Gleave, Alex Seville, Ciaran Knight, Cameron Jordan, Will Crane, Joe Simpson, George Barton, Alex Morgan

Here’s how to find a reliable live stream for Exeter v Gloucester wherever you are.

How to watch Exeter v Gloucester from outside your country

If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Premiership coverage, like Exeter v Gloucester, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking by changing your IP address so you appear in a different location and can watch the same legal Premiership live stream you would at home.

Our friends at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPN and recommend ExpressVPN, which is easy to use, has strong security features and allows you to watch on several devices at once, including smart TVs and phones, iPads, tablets, PCs and Macs.

Plus, ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get three months free.

Exeter v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from the UK

Exeter v Gloucester, which kicks off at 5.30pm on Wednesday, will be shown live on the BT Sport app. If you don’t have a BT contract but want to watch the match, don’t worry because you can still easily watch it online.

That’s because BT Sport has a contract-free monthly pass that allows you to get instant access to all four of their sport channels for just £25.

That’s great value given they are showing every Premiership match played behind closed doors live and will also be covering the European Champions and Challenge Cup knockout stages in September and October. Plus, you can cancel at any time because there’s no contract.

If you’re from the UK but are overseas when Exeter v Gloucester takes place, you can get your normal live stream but you’ll need a VPN – see the information above.

Exeter v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from the USA

If you live in the States, the official broadcaster of Premiership matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere.

Exeter v Gloucester will kick off at 12.30pm EST and 9.30am on the West Coast.

The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Champions and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.

Exeter v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from Australia

For those in Australia, Fox Sports have the rights to show Premiership matches and you can watch Exeter v Gloucester at 1.55am on Thursday (AEST).

The Foxtel Sports HD bundle is $74 a month – and you get 50+ other channels as well as Foxtel GO so you can watch when on the move.

Exeter v Gloucester live stream: How to watch from New Zealand

It’s little wonder that Sky Sport NZ, with ten sports channels, including one dedicated to rugby, is the rights-holder for Premiership matches in New Zealand.

If you want to tune in to Exeter v Gloucester from the Land of the Long White Cloud, the match kicks off at 4.30am on Thursday morning on Sky Sport 2.

It costs $31.99 a month to add Sky Sport to your Sky Starter pack ($25.99) but if you sign up for 12 months before 30 September 2020 you’ll get your first month free. Plus, you’ll get Sky Go, which allows you to watch live rugby wherever you are.

