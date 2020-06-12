Expats buy their dream home in the countryside of Japan

(CNN) – Kimberly and Paul Fradale lived in Tokyo, working at international schools, when they took the leap that many American expats dream of: buying a large country house for a song and restoring it to its former glory.

They had both been raised in the country: Kimberly, who is Japanese-American on her mother's side, grew up in rural Alaska, and Paul's childhood was spent in rural New York.

Finding your cheap dream home

In a country known for its high real estate prices, buying a large country house (or "kominka") in Japan is still affordable. Courtesy of Paul Fradale.

"You can buy a house with a modest lot for as little as $ 20,000 USD, depending on location. Some cities even keep lists of free or nearly free houses, hoping to bring in new families," explains Paul.

There are no restrictions for foreigners buying land or property in the country, and a citizenship or residence visa is not required. That said, without a work visa or permanent resident status, getting a loan can be difficult. Foreign buyers often choose to pay cash for this reason.

"With so many houses available for so little, cash shouldn't be a problem," says Paul.

The Fradales, who live and work in Japan year-round, waited until they obtained Permanent Residence status before buying their home. They did not want to have to leave the country every three months to renew a tourist visa, in case of unforeseen loss of employment.

They also spent far more money than they could have spent, roughly $ 250,000, but their 130-year-old home had about three-quarters of an acre of land, a fully mature garden with a giant Japanese cherry tree. and auxiliary buildings like a "kura", a type of warehouse with earthen walls.

Why are the old country houses abandoned?

The Fradales say that most young Japanese people have little interest in an old house, particularly one far from the city, which lacks modern amenities.

In Japan, they say, houses are considered disposable. But they reject that mentality.

"Large and old farms like ours were built to last, to house generations of families, and that shows," says Paul.

"Houses in Japan do not gain value over time; just the opposite is true. The value of our property is only in the amount of land. The main house is valued at a few thousand dollars, despite being made of materials they literally can't be bought anymore, "explains Paul.

In particular, young families are not interested in living in a "& # 39; kominka" (literally "old house") because, although spacious, they offer little in terms of privacy: all doors are paper shoji or fusuma (a sliding door cloth cover).

"If someone snores, for example, the whole house can hear it. If we had children, a Kominka would not be an option," says Kimberly.

They can also be cold.

"Even with the addition of a wood stove, we still have several winter mornings and afternoons where we can see our breath in the house," says Kimberly.

Search for house

The Fradales scoured the real estate listings for years, and Paul even checked out the aerial views on Google maps whenever they found a decent perspective. Then he would search for the key features he wanted most.

Paul and Kimberly Fradale in front of their traditional "kominka". Courtesy of Paul Fradale.

Paul's wish list:

-A river within cycling distance but not so close that flooding is a risk

-A nearby temple so they can hear the bells

-A local produce store / farmers market

– Nearby hills or mountains

-One kura (warehouse) owned

-A mature garden

-Enough land for neighbors to be at a considerable distance

-A city big enough to have a hospital, supermarkets, and a home improvement store.

-A city not so big that traffic is a problem

-A relatively flat city, so cycling would be easy

In comparison, Kimberly's wish list (running water, electricity, and plumbing) was extremely modest.

Find your kominka dream

"We stayed away from the shoreline. As much as I love and miss the ocean, the 2011 earthquake / tsunami put an end to that notion," says Paul.

Instead, they reviewed the city's and city's hazard maps to see where there was a risk of landslides, floods, and tornadoes.

After looking at more than 30 houses in person, they finally found the one they would buy.

The purchasing process

For Paul, his future home was love at first sight.

"When we set foot on the property, I fell in love with it. I could imagine what it would look like eventually. Kimberly was much less impressed. Her words to me when we went to meet the agent were: 'Remember, poker face! No! you seem interested! "

"Kim's resignation is painfully clear," says Paul of this photo, taken before the house was cleaned. Courtesy of Paul Fradale.

But as soon as he entered the house, Paul saw a & # 39; Kaidan Tansu & # 39 ;, a dresser that also functioned as stairs, a concealed hatch in the ceiling, and sliding doors made of a single solid elm slab. That's when, she says, "she squealed like a girl."

"We were told that the seller had an offer from a developer to buy the property, raze the house, and build a dozen small houses on it, but hoped someone would want to keep the old house," says Paul.

A little surprise for Fradales: in Japan, the buyer, rather than the seller, generally bears all closing costs. The owner, in turn, delivers an empty house, clean of its contents.

"Usually it takes an owner to clean the house thoroughly, but I could see that there were a lot of interesting antiques mixed in between the endless amount of stuff, so we got a price cut to account for that," says Paul.

A treasure (and a box of roaches)

Since the house came with all its contents, cleaning it became a treasure hunt.

"For us it meant that the first year of ownership was little more than a hundred years of history, as told through a family's possessions," says Paul.

A box had nothing but candy wrappers, all perfectly flattened and stacked.

"A box made a suspicious noise, so I took it outside to open it. It was full of nothing except hundreds of roaches, which spilled like something out of an Indiana Jones movie," says Paul.

The following chart, however, contained old photos and rare postcards from World War II. Another box was filled with antique jewelry, including a pearl necklace. There was even an old chest of drawers in a vintage kimono.

Of great interest to the Fradales were the historical photos, documents, and antiquities, which they offered to return to the owner on more than one occasion.

"I have shared some of the newspapers and other artifacts of war with my history students. These articles have helped make events more personal and tangible," says Kimberly.

"There are members of the extended family in the next city in which we contacted to see if they would like some of the photos; we have selected photos and historical documents that we will keep," explain the Fradales.

They have also considered donating the artifacts to a historical society or even turning part of their home into a miniature museum with a history of Japan in the early 20th century, as told by a family and their home.

Memories of war

"We found an antique watch made in Nazi Germany, complete with a swastika stamped on it; we gave it to a watchmaker in a neighboring town," says Paul.

There were also old Chinese coins, letters home, and a miniature Japanese flag that a soldier must carry into the battle for good luck, with encouraging messages.

They also found World War II-era newspapers with stories of General Tojo laughing at the number of dead Allied forces.

"Some of the documents are not flattering (for example, the newspapers) for Japan, so we are aware that not everyone would be happy to see them anywhere. We believe that history should never be whitewashed, but should not be erased in the face, "says Paul.

Christmas traditions

"Every traditional Japanese house has a & # 39; butsudan & # 39;", explains Kimberly. A & # 39; butsudan & # 39; It is an internal Buddhist sanctuary for family members who have died.

The Fradales sanctuary came with the names, letters and photos of members of the previous owner's family, which date back several generations.

The Fradales were told they should get rid of him, but Kimberly couldn't do it: "I still can't evict them. Every major holiday I open the doors and they come out with us. I hope they approve of the care." we have given the place. "

Neighboring businesses

The Fradales' neighbors in the countryside, most of whom are retired in their 70s, have welcomed the newcomers.

"They have seen us come every weekend and throughout our vacation, working from dawn to dusk to clean the house and the yard. Like people everywhere, the Japanese like to cheer on a homeless person and see us they both tackle this place. " .. has made us "welcome newcomers to the neighborhood," says Paul.

A look at some of the traditional crafts that were used in the old house. Courtesy of Paul Fradale.

Neighbors have donated stones and plants, including a 100-year-old fern and a bonsai tree, to help them tidy up their garden.

In turn, the Fradales give away the bamboo that they pluck from the patio every year. Since bamboo is a kind of seasonal delicacy in Japan, neighbors appreciate the gift.

"This year, for example, we had more than 50, and we unearthed them and took them to all the neighbors. Invariably, later in the week, several neighbors will leave beer, coffee, cabbages or other products, or homemade products. Rice dishes in appreciation for the outbreaks, "he says.

"We are so fortunate to have landed in a place where the neighbors are friendly and open. In return, we offer hours of endless entertainment," says Kimberly.

Honoring traditional crafts

As people around the world are struggling to find a way to reduce their impact on the environment, the Fradales believe that restoring rural houses, along with adopting traditional arts and crafts, represents one way in which Japan, and indeed the world, could move forward.

"Japan was once known in the West as a well-functioning source of cheap goods. Japan has now seen South Korea first, then China, rise and then match that claim," says Paul.

"The values ​​that were used to build this house are the same that are still used for quality paper umbrellas, hammered copper teapots, lacquered chopsticks, or quality tatami rugs. Each item is carefully crafted and should last longer than A generation if maintained "are made with deep respect for the materials they come from, and with deep regard for those who will use them," says Paul.

Restoring the garden was "heartbreaking," though rewarding, the job for the Fradales. Courtesy of Paul Fradale.

Beauty in the middle of the running of the bulls

The retreat in the field of the Fradales has been a respite during the coronavirus.

"As the Covid crisis has us all cut off, this house and property have been a source of infinite comfort in the form of hope … (right now) the frogs are about to start their nightly songs and the azalea is giving way to hydrangea. There is optimism to see nature grow, "says Kimberly.

Paul agrees and says that buying his country house was the right decision.

"There are historical houses all over the world that need love. I highly recommend leaving your home country, really getting involved in a new culture and taking on a challenge like this. Make no mistake, it can be exhausting work, but it is very rewarding," he says. .