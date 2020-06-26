Expect stock market fireworks in the coming months. Here is how to survive.

"There are some potential things that are troubling. In many ways, we are going to live from one earnings season to another," said David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at TradeStation.
Contents
Profits suck and risky stocks show up, but don't fight the Fed
"There will be a lot of difficulty predicting what earnings will be like with an interruption of this magnitude," Russell said.
But the stimulus from the Federal Reserve will not disappear soon. The central bank is almost certain to keep rates at zero for years and is pumping trillions of dollars into the economy through various loan programs.
"Don't fight the Federal Reserve" is a popular saying on Wall Street. Is it really that simple? It may be so.
"Markets are clearly responding to significant stimulus in the United States and around the world," said Kent Insley, chief investment officer at Tiedemann Advisors.
Insley told CNN Business that the massive stimulus from the Fed, as well as various congressional programs, should help the market for the foreseeable future. Cheap money will push investors into riskier stocks on Treasuries, which now yield next to nothing.
"It may be a low growth environment, but rates will remain low. Stocks still look more attractive in the long term compared to bonds," Insley said.
Betting on an eventual rebound
Others also dismiss concerns about weak earnings.
"In the grand scheme of things, a year of earnings is not as significant to a company's valuation unless there is a major liquidity problem," said Sam Hendel, president of Levin Easterly Partners.
Hendel said he is concerned about heavily indebted power companies and struggling travel and leisure companies. But he added that companies in other parts of the market, especially in technology, consumer staples and healthcare, have the "burden to resist an economic downturn."
Hendel also thinks it is reasonable to think that a major biotech or pharmaceutical company will propose viable coronavirus treatment sooner rather than later. That could further boost health care stocks.
"We are not trying to bottom out on Covid-19, but we are also waiting and praying for a vaccine," he said. "What September 11 was for the defense sector, Covid-19 is for health care."
More broadly, there is still hope that stocks will not fall again in a bear market.
Merger activity is slowly starting to pick up as companies become a little more confident that the Fed and Congress will continue there to back up to keep the economy from drifting further.
Ted Swimmer, head of capital markets at Citizens Bank, said that in the past two months, his company has been positively surprised by the number of companies issuing new capital and talking about plans to grow again.
"The government is providing so much support, so I would be surprised if the market hits the March lows again," he said.