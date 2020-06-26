Expect stock market fireworks in the coming months. Here is how to survive.

But the heavy-tech Nasdaq still gained more than 3% in June. And for the full second quarter, the S&P 500 is up 17%, making it the best three-month performance for the stock market since the fourth quarter of 1998.

Still, how much longer can the bounce last? Businesses are expected to report next month that second-quarter earnings plummeted. The economy is likely to post a massive contraction as the recession continues.

"There are some potential things that are troubling. In many ways, we are going to live from one earnings season to another," said David Russell, vice president of market intelligence at TradeStation.

Profits suck and risky stocks show up, but don't fight the Fed

"There will be a lot of difficulty predicting what earnings will be like with an interruption of this magnitude," Russell said.

There are also signs of speculative foam on the market. Bankruptcy stocks have soared inexplicably in recent times. So IPOs and blank check acquisition companies for special purposes like galactic virgin ( SPCE ) , DraftKings and electric truck maker Nikola.

But the stimulus from the Federal Reserve will not disappear soon. The central bank is almost certain to keep rates at zero for years and is pumping trillions of dollars into the economy through various loan programs.

"Don't fight the Federal Reserve" is a popular saying on Wall Street. Is it really that simple? It may be so.

"Markets are clearly responding to significant stimulus in the United States and around the world," said Kent Insley, chief investment officer at Tiedemann Advisors.

Insley told CNN Business that the massive stimulus from the Fed, as well as various congressional programs, should help the market for the foreseeable future. Cheap money will push investors into riskier stocks on Treasuries, which now yield next to nothing.

"It may be a low growth environment, but rates will remain low. Stocks still look more attractive in the long term compared to bonds," Insley said.

He added that investors should focus on companies with strong balance sheets that can continue to post decent growth rates. And he said investors don't have to limit themselves to big tech stocks: the so-called FAANGs and Microsoft ( MSFT ) .

Betting on an eventual rebound

Others also dismiss concerns about weak earnings.

"In the grand scheme of things, a year of earnings is not as significant to a company's valuation unless there is a major liquidity problem," said Sam Hendel, president of Levin Easterly Partners.

Hendel said he is concerned about heavily indebted power companies and struggling travel and leisure companies. But he added that companies in other parts of the market, especially in technology, consumer staples and healthcare, have the "burden to resist an economic downturn."

Favors companies like broadband and the media giant Comcast ( CMCSA ) , packaged food and beverage companies Tree house ( THS ) , Publications ( SEND ) and Primo Water ( PRMW ) and health companies Pfizer ( PFE ) and Search diagnostics ( DGX ) .

Hendel also thinks it is reasonable to think that a major biotech or pharmaceutical company will propose viable coronavirus treatment sooner rather than later. That could further boost health care stocks.

"We are not trying to bottom out on Covid-19, but we are also waiting and praying for a vaccine," he said. "What September 11 was for the defense sector, Covid-19 is for health care."

More broadly, there is still hope that stocks will not fall again in a bear market.

Merger activity is slowly starting to pick up as companies become a little more confident that the Fed and Congress will continue there to back up to keep the economy from drifting further.

Ted Swimmer, head of capital markets at Citizens Bank, said that in the past two months, his company has been positively surprised by the number of companies issuing new capital and talking about plans to grow again.

"The government is providing so much support, so I would be surprised if the market hits the March lows again," he said.