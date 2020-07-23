Expelled from the House in 1980, the former congressman now accused of bribery and vote manipulation from 2014 to 2016







The Justice Department unveiled the indictment Thursday. Myers was expelled from Congress in 1980 after receiving bribes from an FBI undercover agent as part of the ABSCAM investigation.

Myers, 77, conspired and bribed former Philadelphia District 39, 36th Division Election Judge Domenick J. Demuro to illegally add votes for certain candidates in the Democratic Party during the 2014-2016 primary, according to the Justice Department. Myers and Demuro are Democrats.

Myers' lawyer Arnold Silverstein declined to comment on the matter when CNN contacted him.

Demuro, 73, pleaded guilty in federal court in Philadelphia during a sealed trial in March, according to a Justice Department news release.