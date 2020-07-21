Experiencing racism can harm cognitive health

A recent study finds that racial discrimination can increase stress, lead to health problems, and hinder the cognitive function of black women.
Black women who frequently experienced daily racism, including racial slurs, poor store service, or stereotypes, were 2.75 times the risk of poor subjective cognitive functioning. than women who experienced lower levels of daily racism.
Those who found the highest degrees of institutional racism, when it came to work, housing, or the police, were 2.66 times more likely to report poor cognitive functioning than women who experienced institutional racism less frequently.
The results They weren't "unexpected because we know that stressors have been linked to poor cognitive function and experiences of racism are huge stressors in the lives of African-Americans," said Lynn Rosenberg, lead author of the study, an epidemiologist at the Slone Center for Epidemiology at Boston University and professor of epidemiology at the Boston University School of Public Health.
"Depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can have long-term cognitive effects," said Dr. Danielle Hairston, a psychiatrist and assistant professor at the Howard University School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study.
"The emotional experience of psychological trauma (such as racism) can alter cognitive processes such as memory, attention, planning, and problem solving," said Hairston, who is also president of the Black Caucus of the American Psychiatric Association, in an email.
"Racism is a source of stress and depression, so I would expect racism to negatively affect cognitive functioning."
Prejudice and cognitive health
While in their 40s in 2009, women answered questions about how to experience daily and institutional racism. Among their daily experiences, they reported receiving worse service than others in restaurants and shops, being treated as unintelligent and experiencing other people fearing them.
They also reported experiences of institutional racism: being treated unfairly because of their race in circumstances that include work; rent or buy a house; dealing with the police and the courts; school; and medical care.
At 55 years of age and older in 2015, the women answered questions over the phone about remembering things like recent events or a short list of articles, and whether they had difficulty understanding spoken instructions or plotting on television shows.
The more women reported racism during his daily life, the worse his cognitive abilities.
How experiencing racism could affect the brain
Racism-related stress "can lead to conditions related to an increased risk of poor cognitive function, such as diabetes," Rosenberg said. "So it could be that there are these specific mechanisms that could be at play, or it could be just causing other conditions that are related to an increased risk of poor cognition," he said.
While the researchers found an association between discriminatory experiences and subjective cognitive lack of function, they did not control for potentially influencing factors, including women's odds of type 2 diabetes, physical activity, and hypertension.
"If you visit any Alzheimer's website, you always tell people to exercise and eat a healthy diet … because these healthy behaviors seem to reduce the incidence of Alzheimer's disease," said Rosenberg. "That would be very encouraging if we found out that this is the case in this cohort of women."
More studies are needed to examine whether exposure to racism accelerates the development of Alzheimer's dementia or increases the levels of biological markers that predict the condition, Rosenberg said. And more comprehensive and objective cognitive evaluations require deeper methods than a telephone control, Hairston said.
"People are much more willing to see the evidence of all the things that are happening and learn what experiences of racism do to people's lives in terms of housing, education, job opportunities and interactions with the police," Rosenberg said. "What our studies show (is that) we have looked at racism in relation to other conditions and I have no doubt that racism has an adverse effect on people's health."
"There are African American and other racial / ethnic minority patients who admit to a decreased ability to concentrate, remember things, etc. in the context of current racial and social unrest," Hairston said in an email.
"Health professionals should pay attention to these subjective reports."