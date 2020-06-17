Expert mixologists share their favorite Father's Day cocktail ideas, along with tips not to ruin them

Despite states lifting orders to stay home, some companies are not yet operating, meaning it could be a challenge to follow normal Father's Day traditions, like tickets to a baseball game or drinks at your watering hole. favorite. But you can still create new memories and give your father, grandfather, or father the celebration or "cheers" you deserve with recipes and advice from experts across the cocktail industry.

Check out the recipes below for some ideas, but first, learn some tricks of the trade from the master distillers and mixologists behind some of the biggest brands in the industry. After all, if you're making cocktails with Dad, it never hurts to have a few dad-like anecdotes (and jokes) to share while clinking glasses.

Fox News: What is a drink jargon that parents and their children can use to feel like a bartender?

Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris: As a parent, it is part of my duties to embarrass my drinking-age children. So (I like to try) a James Bond accent and ask them if their kids prefer their "hectic or hectic" drinks when they take orders. Ask them about the difference between serving a "direct" or "ordered" Bourbon. When making a Julep or Smash, talk about "bruising" the mint or fruit instead of "confusing it." How soon should a drink be served before it "wilts"? Does using egg whites in a "sour" also make it a "flip"? Eliminate these terms during the cocktail hour and you will surely impress.

Global Brand Education and Training Manager Belvedere Alice Farquhar: (Parents and kids) should know the equipment and tools to make the most of creating a drinking experience. From the rigging to the bar spoon to the hawthorn strainer to the fine strainer to the shaker to the mixing glass these are just a few of the pieces that can help bring precision and style to the cocktail making experience. They also look beautiful on display, and you can have fun wearing them and emulating your most revered bartenders. Glassware is also a nice touch to enhance the presentation of the drink.

Fox News: What is an important mistake to avoid when it comes to whiskey?

Rob Dietrich Master Whiskey Distiller and Blender: I'd avoid mastering a great whiskey with too many cocktail ingredients. You must trust your palate when it comes to whiskey, and to do that, it's important to try whiskey in your cocktail. Also, if you're spending the money on a high-end whiskey, enjoy it on its own or with just a small stream of filtered water to allow the whiskey to open up and flourish. The best part is enjoying the learning process! Challenge yourself to try new whiskeys and you will be amazed at what you would like.

Fox News: What are some important tips when it comes to combining ingredients?

Chad Solomon, Cooper Spirits Director of Business Promotion and Innovation: Water is an important and often overlooked component of a good whiskey cocktail, so neglecting the impact of water on a cocktail and its role in a balanced drink is a mistake to avoid. Also, avoid over-shaking an old-fashioned, as you want it only slightly diluted. This will give the drink a long and pleasant arc as it continues to dilute and evolve from the ice it is served on. I recommend using a single 2 inch by 2 inch cube as it melts more slowly.

Caledonia Spirits Beverage Director Sam Nelis: You'll often hear people talk about how they wouldn't want to ruin a good craft gin by mixing it into a cocktail, but I see it quite differently. You would never think organic heirloom tomatoes are too good to put in a salad, so I always tell people that quality spirits make quality cocktails. When it comes to making a cocktail, I recommend taking a well-made gin and using that spirit to set the standard for the rest of the drink. Fresh, local, or homemade cocktail ingredients such as syrups, tonics, juices, and garnishes will pair perfectly with a quality spirit to make a fantastic cocktail.

Farquhar: Our goal is to keep things totally natural and honest. Stick to fewer but better ingredients and focus on quality over quantity. Use seasonal, locally sourced natural ingredients instead of pre-made juices and syrups. This will allow for a fresh and true flavor and will bring authenticity to the drink. Always consider the balance of acidity and sweetness, they must complement each other and not dominate. You may consider using honey for sweetening as a good alternative to sugar syrup.

Fox News: What about some "teachable" facts for parents or father figures to hand over to their drinking-age children?

Nelis Around the 1750s, England dramatically increased how much it taxed its gin producers and retailers. Bar owners began posting wooden signs in the shape of a black cat outside their store, secretly pointing out people with gin on hand. People stopped, deposited a few coins, often in the cat's mouth, and gulped down a gin for a quick drink before continuing on their way. This is how Barr Hill Tom Cat Gin got its name.

Morris: A fun fact about bourbon is that it is the most versatile whiskey when making a cocktail. It can literally be used in any whiskey cocktail. Another fun fact is that bourbon predates the modern era of cocktails: Bourbon existed before Manhattan, Old-Fashioned and more. It was bourbon that made a Virginia Dram, also known as a "Bracer," the Mint Julep that we know and love today.

Farquhar: On the spirit side, many people (including parents) hesitate to drink vodka only on ice. There is a distinctive stereotype that vodka is colorless, odorless, and tasteless … Try treating it the same way you would any whiskey or bourbon, and discover the unique characteristics as pure as possible.

Fox News: What is the first cocktail you remember making and how was it?

Dietrich: I honestly think my first cocktail was a screwdriver, which is the basic cocktail for most people. As for my first whiskey cocktail, definitely an Old-Fashioned, which I've refined to a few key ingredients: 2 ounces of whiskey, 3 dashes of black walnut bitters, plain brown sugar syrup, luxardo cherry, and an orange wheel, confused, add ice.

Solomon The first round of cocktails I made for two guests on my first shift as a bartender included a margarita and vintage style. Both were fine by the standards of the day. Neither one was measured; I freely poured both, as it was the predominant practice back then, so the balance was questionable. The Old-Fashioned was made in the tragic style of turn-of-the-century fruit salad, which included a slice of confused orange and cherry in the drink. (Hello, it was 2001).

Horse feather

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces blackened whiskey

1.5 ounces of ginger beer

3 dashes of Angostura bitters

Squeezed lime

Addresses:

Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass and strain into a glass on ice.

Remember the grain

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Belvedere Smogóry Forest vodka

Just over 0.5 ounces Cherry Heering

.0.25 ounces sweet vermouth

2 wormwood dashes

2 dashes of chocolate bitters

Addresses:

Stir all ingredients on ice cubes in a mixing glass and strain into a cold glass on a large ice cube.

Slow and inappropriate old-fashioned

Ingredients:

2 ounces slow and low rock and rye

2 bitter dashes of Angostura

Orange peel, to decorate

Addresses:

Measure in a double old-fashioned glass over a large ice cube. Stir to cool and dilute properly. Garnish with a expressed orange peel over the top of the drink and place it in the glass.

Bee's knees

Ingredients:

2 ounces of Barr Hill Gin

.75 ounces of fresh lemon juice

.75 oz. Raw honey syrup (2 parts honey, 1 part water; simmer to combine and cool)

A touch of lemon, to decorate

Addresses:

Combine ingredients in a mixing can, add ice, shake, then double strain into a cold cocktail glass. Add garnish.

Woodford Thoroughbred

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Woodford Reserve Straight Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey

1 bottle of ginger beer (12 ounces)

Lime wheel, to decorate

Addresses:

Add bourbon to the Collins glass, fill with ginger beer, top with ice, and garnish with a lemon wheel.

Tito's summer heat

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces of Tito's handmade vodka

2 ounces of sparkling water

0.5 ounces of lime juice

0.5 ounces agave syrup

3 cucumber slices

2 slices of jalapeño

Addresses:

Mix the jalapeño slices in a shaker. Add Tito's handmade vodka, lime juice, agave syrup, and ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a low glass over ice. Garnish with a slice of cucumber and jalapeño.

Diamond Rye Back

Ingredients:

2 ounces from Lake Belvedere Bartężek

Just over 0.25 ounces of yellow chartreuse

A little more than 0.25 oz of Crème de Peche

Addresses:

Stir all ingredients on ice cubes in a mixing glass and strain into a cold martini glass.

Emily DeCiccio is a reporter and video producer for Fox News Digital Originals.