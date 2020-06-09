Experts from the beauty industry reinforce Lea Michele's claims as & # 39; bad girl & # 39;

Beauty business experts say former "Glee" diva Lea Michele is toxic in the industry because of her ugly behavior.

The 33-year-old actress has been caught in a storm of damning headlines with a series of former co-stars calling her a bad girl. Now, those behind the scenes are uniting.

A beauty professional told Page Six that after Michele was signed to be the face of L'Oréal in 2012 for an estimated $ 1 million, one of her tasks was a short interview about her beauty routine, and she was furious in the middle of it.

The source stated: "All questions and answers were agreed [in advance], he only had to answer five on-camera questions about his hair routine to a team hired by L'Oréal. But two questions later, Lea stood up, said that he had finished and went out, leaving everyone there in shock The boss of L'Oréal asked if he would return, and his mother said, "No, he is not."

In 2013, L & # 39; Oréal signed Blake Lively for the "Because you're worth it" campaign.

The source added from Michele, “This is who she is. Given how small the industry is, the news has spread to other beauty brands. "

However, other sources close to the production who worked with Lea on the set of L & # 39; Oreal said that she was charming to work with. A source who worked on the production of L’Oreal, "I never remember her being difficult on or off set."

"Glee" co-star Samantha Ware tweeted about Michele: "Do you remember when you made my first TV gig a real hell? … you told everyone that … you would put yourself in my wig!" Another star of Glee called it "very unpleasant."

Gerard Canonico called it a "nightmare" on the 2006 Broadway show "Spring Awakening" and Elizabeth Aldrich, deputizing for Michele for "Ragtime" in 1998, said, "I used to cry every night for the bad and manipulative things I did. I was 12. It was terrifying. "

Representatives for Michele and L & # 39; Oréal did not respond to a request for comment. But The Post reported that the actress, who is seven months pregnant, is listening to "the wake-up call … She listens to what everyone is saying and wants to apologize."