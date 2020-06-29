Experts say George Floyd protests could be the most expensive civil unrest in US history

The most costly civil disorder in US history: That's what insurance experts and city officials say George Floyd's riots and post-death protests are shaping up to be.

From police overtime to fire losses, as well as theft and other destruction, the costs of the protests are mounting. And for the first time since statistics were collected in 1950, the insurance industry has called this a "civil unrest and disorder" catastrophe in several states.

"The riots in the Minneapolis area are the first (Property Claim Services)-designated civil unrest and civil disorder event since the 2015 Baltimore riots," Tom Johansmeyer, CEO of Property Claim Services (PCS) said Friday. insured losses outside of Minnesota, and the event has become the first PCS and civil disorder event to include more than one state. "

Thousands of people have rallied across the United States against Floyd's death, but in the early days, the protests turned into violence and vandalism in various cities at night.

Before 2020, the most costly civil disorder event in the US was the 1992 Los Angeles riots, according to PCS, the leading source in the insurance industry to collect and report insured losses resulting from catastrophes, from hurricanes to forest fires.

That five-day event caused about $ 1.4 billion in 2020 dollars, according to PCS. Two days of riots after Freddie Gray's funeral caused losses of $ 26 million in Baltimore alone.

But the losses from Floyd's protests are likely to far exceed that. In Minneapolis, where some 400 companies were damaged, owners and insurance experts estimate that the costs of damage will exceed $ 500 million, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

"I am sure to say that we will collectively see more substantial losses than we have seen in these incidents in a single city," said CEO Sean Kevelighan of the Insurance Information Institute.

Nationwide, the Floyd-related protests and riots lasted 3 weeks in 140 US cities, including Washington, D.C., New York; Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles. By June 4, at least 40 cities in 23 states had imposed curfews. Luxury stores in Beverly Hills and New York, like Gucci and Chanel, were looted, luxury stores in Santa Monica, and large retail stores like Target and Macy in the United States have suffered losses of tens of millions.

The National Guard was called in at least 21 states. David Weiss owns the Lone Wolf Cigars in Los Angeles. A store in Santa Monica was destroyed on the second day of protests in Los Angeles. He hired private security to protect his second location the following week.

"The Santa Monica location was completely decimated, devastated. Nothing to save," Weiss said, standing within a second of her store in West L.A. "This is our Alamo. It is one last place. If I don't stop here, my children have no way to eat. My staff has no way to eat, pay the rent. We have no other choice."

Consider this sample of costs outside of insured losses:

In California, the state department of general services says it spent $ 2 million repairing state buildings, from covering windows to repairing granite and removing graffiti. The state also spent more than $ 38.2 million in overtime costs from the California Highway Patrol and $ 25 million deploying the National Guard.

In Seattle, taxpayers spent $ 6.3 million on overtime, $ 67,478 on riot gear, and $ 31,172 on pepper spray, explosions, and other less deadly weapons, according to the SPD. Police overtime in Portland, Oregon totaled $ 6.2 million.

LAPD patrol cars cost $ 80,000 each. Eight, according to the department, were totaled and another 148 were damaged, with broken windows, broken tires and graffitti scrawled on the cars saying "murderers", "killing all the police" and "saying their names". LAPD racked up $ 40 million in overtime, but because the city has no cash, a memo from chief Michael Moore says officers must take time off, leaving fewer officers on the street.

On Monday, the LAPD and the FBI held a joint press conference in the morning offering $ 10,000 for information leading to those suspected of vandalism, arson, and attacks on police.

"We are looking for these suspects related to the looting of arson and assaults on police officers and other victims," ​​said LAPD Deputy Director Kris Pritcher. Pieces of concrete, reinforcing pieces, bottles filled with bleach. A variety of different weapons and included not only officers but also civilians. "

It occurs when police departments are already dealing with deficits related to the coronavirus crisis.

"So when it comes to higher cost to try to deal with this, with the current unrest in society, we also have to think about how we are going to deal with the deficiencies that we have because of the COVID -19 pandemic," said the officer. Marco Monteblanco of the Washington State Fraternal Police Order.

He added: "To deal with hundreds and hundreds of people who are attacking people, who are burning buildings, who are damaging property, that affects response times for the public so much because we are reallocating all our resources to deal with that situation and things they are not being answered. "

In Tucson, police overnight overtime on May 30 cost taxpayers more than $ 100,000 for 239 employees, over the annual salaries of two rookie officers. That same Saturday night, the Cleveland police racked up $ 3 million in overtime. Even small towns incurred costs: Fargo, N.D., spent $ 840,000 and Harrisburg, Pa., $ 50,000 in overtime.

"Fortunately, we only had one day of social unrest, while other cities had four, five, six, seven days," said Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson. "In order for us to do what we had to do, we had to spend more than $ 3 million on overtime."

But the highest costs related to the protests are probably property damage, where thousands of businesses were damaged or destroyed.

"Fire, launch of physical objects, damage to cars, or even if there were people on the job, there may be workers' compensation claims," ​​said Kevelighan of the Insurance Information Institute.

"The bigger the city is, the more self-insuring it will be. What does that mean? That means taxpayer dollars will have to go to the losses that occurred and that tests the budget," Kevelighan said.

Property Claims Services made its determinations on the "civil disorder event" by speaking with insurance companies. Homeowner, car and business owner policies can cover the damage caused by civil unrest, but it still adds to the way that will shake up. Industry executives expect most claims to come from trade policies.

"When you look at the US, riots and civil disorder can generally appear as less than $ 100 million risk, with the potential for much greater losses. But, when you add a handful of large national or international companies with losses of more than $ 100 million each, you could see a much bigger industry loss begin to materialize. Big losses within the catastrophe could change the character of the overall event, "said Johansmeyer of Property Claim Services.

During the latest protests, looters attacked at least 250 CVS pharmacies and 350 Walgreens across the country.

None of the figures so far includes lawsuits. The payments are likely to affect both taxpayers and taxpayers, as unnecessary force police claims begin to affect cities, many of which are self-insured.

Black Lives Matter is suing federal officials for actions taken in Lafayette Square in front of the White House. Protesters have filed other lawsuits alleging police injuries from foam bullets and other non-lethal forms of crowd control. The New York City Legal Aid Society sued the city for an alleged violation of a rule that arrested New Yorkers who must be prosecuted within 24 hours of their arrest.