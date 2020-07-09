Experts say wearing a mask reduces your own risk of new coronaviruses by 65 percent

Health experts have emphasized the importance of wearing a mask to limit the chance of infecting others with COVID-19, but a series of new research now suggests that they also protect the wearer, according to a report released Monday.

With many states implementing policies to make facial coatings mandatory both indoors and outdoors, a doctor says that masks also reduce the risk of infection for the user by 65 percent.

"We have learned more because of additional scientific evidence and research and now we know that (not) wearing a mask prevents the person wearing the mask from transmitting it to others, but wearing the mask protects the person wearing it," said Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children's Hospital.

"So the wearer of the mask, even standard rectangular surgical masks … will decrease the risk of infection for the person wearing the mask by approximately 65 percent."

He added that N95 masks do an even better job of protecting people from the virus, but they are rare and necessary for healthcare professionals.

Blumberg and William Ristenpart, professor of chemical engineering at UC Davis, appeared on UC Davis Live: Coronavirus Edition to discuss the topic of transmission. Ristenpart's lab at UC Davis has studied how people emit tiny droplets while breathing or talking that can transmit the virus.

The pair highlighted two main transmission methods. The first is visible drops that a carrier expels, which are about a third the size of a human hair. They said that masks create an effective barrier against such drops.

"Everyone should wear a mask," said Blumberg. "People who say, 'I don't think the masks work' are ignoring the scientific evidence. It's not a belief system. It's like saying, 'I don't believe in gravity.'

The second is through the aerosol particles that we expel when we speak. They are about 1/100 the size of a human hair and are more difficult to defend. He said that is because the smallest particles could still sneak through a gap into rectangular or homemade cloth masks.

Social distancing and staying outdoors are helpful in staying away from small particles because there is more air flow, Blumberg and Ristenpart said.

"Studies under laboratory conditions now show that the virus is kept alive in aerosol form with a half-life on the hour scale. It lingers in the air, "added Ristenpart. "That's why you want to be outdoors for any social situation if possible. Good airflow will spread the virus. If you're indoors, think about opening windows. You want as much fresh air as possible."

He said that is why closed areas like bars, seen as hot spots for contracting the virus, are particularly dangerous: "The louder you speak, the more expiratory aerosols you expel."

"So we don't know who could spread it," said Blumberg. "We know that social distancing reduces the risk of transmitting the virus by 90 percent, and wearing masks decreases the risk by 65 percent."