Experts warn that the coronavirus pandemic could mean an additional 1 million deaths from other diseases

The society will raise its concerns during the 23rd International AIDS Conference, which started on Monday. Throughout the week, officials will highlight the impact the pandemic has had on HIV and other disease control programs around the world, adding to a series of fears that have emerged in recent months.

"Social distancing efforts and blockages to control its spread (coronavirus) have disrupted HIV prevention and treatment programs and suspended vital HIV research," said Dr. Anton Pozniak, president of the International Society of the AIDS, last week. of the conference.

Various surveys have shown this to be true, including one published in June by the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, an internationally funded non-governmental organization. It found that in 106 of the countries in which it works, 85% reported interruptions in their HIV services and 78% and 73% in tuberculosis and malaria services, respectively. Almost 20% reported serious interruptions for all three diseases.

For example, recent models commissioned by the World Health Organization and the Joint United Nations Program on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) estimated that a six-month interruption to services in sub-Saharan Africa alone could lead to an additional 500,000 deaths for diseases related to AIDS. in 2021. This adds to the probable 470,000 deaths that would have occurred, according to 2018 numbers.

This would lead to progress in HIV control in more than 12 years.

"There is a risk that the hard-earned gains from the AIDS response will be sacrificed in the fight against COVID-19," UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima said in a statement in May when the models were released. "But the right to health means that no one disease must be fought at the expense of the other."

Many experts in the field believe that fighting Covid-19 has done exactly that.

"When their extension services are transferred to Covid and Covid-testing, nobody is testing for HIV," Pozniak told CNN.

As a result, these services are testing nothing more than Covid-19, affecting not only HIV, but also tuberculosis, malaria, and most other diseases, including those that can be prevented by vaccines.

Hundreds of thousands of additional deaths.

Last month, mathematical models released by the Stop TB association estimated that a two-month global crash followed by a two-month recovery, considered the best case scenario, could lead to more than 1.8 million additional TB cases a globally, and more than 340,000 additional deaths by 2025. This is again above the 10 million typically infected and 1.5 million who die each year according to 2018 WHO figures.

Controlling TB means knowing who is infected and putting them on treatment, to benefit both the infected person and people in their community. Like the coronavirus, tuberculosis is transmitted through drops released into the air by infected people, and it is estimated that someone with an active infection could infect up to 10 to 15 people in a year, according to the services of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent. .

Malaria will also increase, according to experts. Models published in early May by Imperial College London estimated that malaria deaths could double this year, compared to 2019, reaching more than 760,000 deaths, as fewer people have access to mosquito nets to protect them from bites. mosquitoes and limited access to testing. or treatment when they become infected.

"You will see an increase in transmission," Pozniak said, but the extent of the damage will only be discovered later, "once we return to widespread testing," he said.

Pozniak emphasized that models like these are estimated, based on many assumptions. This means it could be better, but it could also be worse. "It could be worse than what they say and that would be disastrous," he said. "But we hope that the efforts that organizations make will mitigate any losses."

Efforts include creating village-level delivery points for medicines such as HIV and tuberculosis, which must be taken daily for long periods of time, as well as insecticide-treated mosquito nets. Community volunteer workers provide many of the community services in sub-Saharan Africa, but recruiting more of them is not easy either, as the availability of equipment to protect them in the field is also limited.

So how bad do you think it will be? "It is very difficult to say," said Pozniak.

& # 39; We will be returned five years & # 39;

Fears on the ground can be glimpsed through a window into the small landlocked country of eSwatini, formerly Swaziland, which has the highest levels of HIV in the world.

According to UNAIDS, it is estimated that 27.3% of the population there lived with HIV in 2018, more than one in four people. But a relatively low number of coronavirus cases has been seen compared to the rest of the world, although not for the African continent. As of July 1, there have been 954 cases and 13 deaths in eSwatini as of July 5.

But the pandemic has still overwhelmed the health sector, and the virus is still spreading, and as resources continue to be diverted to deal with it, health experts are extremely aware of the other infections ready to erupt in its wake.

"Our main focus in recent years has been on HIV and tuberculosis," said Dr. Bernhard Kerschberger, country director and head of mission for the humanitarian NGO Medecins sans Frontieres. After years of progress in fighting these diseases, he fears a rebound and a big one. "Maybe they'll pay us back five years."

Since the first case of the coronavirus was first reported there on March 14, subsequent blockages and fears of contracting the virus have kept people away from clinics that MSF supports, with a number of outpatients declining. by 50%. Populations are mainly rural, which means that visiting a clinic often requires extensive travel on public transportation.

The mobile health services provided by MSF have stopped, as they generally encourage crowds to gather in public spaces. Because of all this, HIV testing fell by 40% in April and the number of people who started antiretroviral treatment for the infection decreased by 50%, Kerschberger told CNN. "We are very concerned," he said.

But the true impact and extent of the damage will not be felt for a few months, perhaps years.

Learning from Ebola

An insight into the possible impact of the pandemic can be gleaned from the results of previous large-scale outbreaks, such as the Ebola epidemic that devastated West Africa in 2014, infecting more than 28,000 people and causing more than 11,000 deaths.

This emergency lasted two years and again diverted resources from infections that already affect populations in the region, such as HIV and malaria, particularly in Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

"You can see it in other pandemics that affected the communities, it will be affected," said Pozniak.

A 2016 study by researchers at the Yale School of Public Health estimated that an additional 10,000 people died of HIV, TB, and malaria after the Ebola epidemic, based on a 50% reduction in access to medical care during that time.

This year's pandemic and the 2014 epidemic "are very similar in certain respects," said Dr. Emanuele Capobianco, director of health and care for the International Federation. "I remember there was a very big peak for malaria, because malaria was not being diagnosed," he told CNN. To alleviate this, community testing was carried out, making it easier to diagnose and treat malaria.

Currently, the International Federation is involved in delivering hundreds of millions of insecticide-treated mosquito nets to the community level in 30 countries around the pandemic, with a target of 250 million nets by the end of 2020. But this presents its own challenges with respect to At delivery speed, have enough protective equipment for those who provide the nets and ensure that a small number of people come to pick them up and separate when they do. "The biggest problem is congregating people," said Capobianco.

However, supplying things like antiretroviral drugs like stock supply, which covers people for two to three months, also requires a certain level of supervision, to make sure the medications are taken as they should and are not sold if the people are struggling financially

"We know that this is a very delicate time for household financial security and that drugs are a good and can be sold," he said. "Community workers who follow and support families are important."

But while these things are in motion, "the disruption is severe and the consequences will be felt for a long time," he said.

Vaccines on pause

Other consequences include an imminent increase in infections that would otherwise have been prevented by routine immunization programs, such as measles, polio, and rubella, because while community points can be created to simply drop medications and nets, the same can be done. said for vaccines.

"It is more complex," Capobianco said, since immunizing children means being close to both the child who receives the vaccine, to inject it, and the mother who supports them. "There is an element of physical proximity that you cannot avoid," he said. "It is not impossible, but it needs more planning."

The global NGO follows the guidance of the countries in which it works, and in many of them vaccination campaigns have been suspended. This followed WHO guidance in March that advised temporarily postponing such campaigns in places that were not experiencing outbreaks of these diseases.

Data released by the WHO last month showed that routine immunizations had been affected in at least 68 countries around the world, affecting around 80 million babies under the age of 1 year in those countries. But the subsequent funding commitments promised at the World Vaccine Summit in June, and WHO's new guidance on how to safely resume immunization campaigns, are expected to mitigate this to some extent, according to WHO.

But infections like measles are among the most contagious, and outbreaks continue to occur, with more than 22,500 measles cases reported globally to the WHO in February, before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic. Since then, thousands of measles cases have been reported, but gaps in report numbers make the data less reliable.

Either way, measles cases, as well as rubella and diphtheria, to name a few, continue to occur, and experts fear that as blocking restrictions continue and people have more contact with each other, children who don't being vaccinated will be extremely vulnerable, and massive outbreaks can occur.

New vaccine development delayed

If that's not a grim enough picture, the pandemic has also damaged new opportunities for infection control, as the race to find a much-needed coronavirus vaccine has inevitably diverted resources from those in the pipeline to minus 12 other diseases, including malaria, Zika virus, and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), a relative of Covid-19.

This is the case, for example, at the Jenner Institute at the University of Oxford, which currently has a Covid-19 vaccine candidate undergoing human testing in the UK, Brazil and South Africa.

"All other vaccine programs at the Jenner Institute have been delayed by COVID-19 work: both preclinical work and clinical trials," Adrian Hill, director of the Jenner Institute and professor of human genetics, said in an email. to CNN. "For the past three months only COVID-19 work was allowed during closure and our phase III trial of the new COVID-19 vaccine is utilizing the full capacity of our clinical facility." This includes staff and students who were reassigned from other programs.

Hill suspected that the delay in restarting the center's other programs will be about six months, more than the delays stemming from the 2014 Ebola epidemic.

However, the group's malaria vaccine, which was established to start a trial that could lead to its licensing, is of particular concern, Hill explained. "Starting this trial is delayed and therefore COVID-19 could delay the possible deployment of this malaria vaccine," he said.

Hill hopes that his team's malaria vaccine may provide better protection than the one created by GSK, known as RTS, S, which started rolling out in Africa last year but is only 40% effective.

There were an estimated 228 million cases of malaria worldwide in 2018, according to the WHO, with 405,000 deaths. "Global mortality from malaria has been similar to mortality from COVID-19 in the past nine months," said Hill.

Finding a Covid-19 vaccine is a worldwide priority. It is what leaders around the world hope to end the pandemic and restore the global economy. And while the focus on this has slowed progress against other infectious diseases significantly, a silver lining is that the speed at which this vaccine is being developed could set a precedent for the rest, if they are also given priority.

Hill noted that poor discovery processes and funding structures around vaccine development have been highlighted, and Covid-19 has shown that vaccine development "can actually go from virus discovery to phase trials III and large-scale vaccine manufacturing in six months. " This generally takes 10 years.

"We probably won't be able to go that fast for all the new vaccines," Hill said. "But it shouldn't take 20 times longer than with COVID-19 to develop vaccines that could save more lives."