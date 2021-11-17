“Extraterrestrial Boys and Girls”) is a movie series that will be released in two parts. The first one will come out on January 28, 2022, and the second one on February 11. Kenichi Yoshida made the designs for the characters.

In November 2021, Netflix bought the rights to a show from Japan. The show is called The Orbital Children and is a six-part series. In January 2020, the first part of the series will be shown in Japan and on Netflix in January 2022.

When will Extra-Terrestrial Boys and Girls be released?

Netflix was the company that bought the distribution rights for this project. They will release it to people in 192 countries and territories on January 28, 2022. That’s when part one will be shown in Japan.

There is not much information about a movie called “Extra-Terrestrial Boys and Girls.” People have been talking about it on social media. I learned about it from a poster.

A man named Iso has done many jobs that are in movies. He made “Neon Genesis Evangelion,” “FLCL,” and “Porco Rosso.” The only show he made by himself is about high schoolers who have gadgets in the future. It is a sci-fi anime.

Extra-Terrestrial Boys & Girls is made in Japan. The new anime will be out in 2022. And the word “beginning” and “spring” are hard words to understand. But it can mean either early in the year or early during Springtime.

What is the expected plot of Extra-Terrestrial Boys and Girls?

A story description shared online, including in a preview on MyAnimeList, describes “Extra-Terrestrial Boys and Girls” as taking place in the year 2045 when advanced technologies are available both on Earth and in space.

The kids live in a space station. They need to use the technology they have to survive. This includes their phones, social media, artificial intelligence, and drones that are controlled with their phones.

Iso’s preview video shows what some of these technologies look like. For example, the first shot is a hand that has a glove and it can also be used as a smart device that records videos and then previews them on the back of their hand. Some robots are shown too.

The story started in 2045. It took place in outer space, where AI, the internet, and social networking sites are common. A big accident happened on a Japanese commercial station in space. Children were left behind when the station was closed.

These children are in trouble because their parents cannot help them. There is a low and that they can use to talk with other people. They can use an AI-based app on their mobile device called Smart, which will control the drone. Will they be able to use these things to survive?

About the production:

The film’s production was announced on May 20, 2018 and on October 27, 2020, it was announced that they will start filming soon and the film will be out in early 2022.

Signal.

MD was originally attached to animate this project, but it was later changed to Production +h. The founders are Fuminori Honda who used to work at Production I.G and Signal-MD.

In 2022, the first part of the movie will come out. In 2022, the second part of the movie will come out.

Who are the principal characters in Extra-Terrestrial Boys and Girls?

Neither the creator of the show Mitsuo Iso nor an anime studio called Production +h (founded for this project), has revealed many details about the principal characters in “Extra-Terrestrial Boys and Girls”. They have only told us what they look like and a few basics.

Chikyuugai Shounen Shoujo

Iso’s tweet previewing the series includes a short video of unfinished stills and animation. The first few shots are of the specific brand of advanced technology that exists in the future of “Extra-Terrestrial Boys and Girls,” including personal gadgets and large space stations. Various characters are then shown in rough, unanimated sketches.

These include:

a 14-year-old boy with dark hair and a green hoodie named Touya ;

a 14-year-old girl with short, dark hair and bangs, wearing an orange jacket and accompanied by a small robot, named Konoha ;

a brown-haired 15-year-old boy in a white jacket named Taiyou ;

a 14-year-old girl in a dress with silver hair named Miina ;

a 12-year-old boy with glasses named Hiroshi.

