Extreme heat and Covid-19: experts fear twin threats create a recipe for danger in vulnerable communities

This weekend, as a heat wave bakes large stretches of the country under triple-digit heat rates, some fear that the Covid-19 collision and extreme heat could be a dangerous combination.

With internal meetings known to facilitate the spread of Covid-19, cities and aid organizations are adjusting the way they keep people safe in this new normal.

And with millions across the country out of work and the virus forcing vulnerable people to stay home, experts say the pandemic is compounding the risk of heat for those already struggling.

"To stay safe from the coronavirus, the message is that you're safer at home," said Dave Hondula, a researcher at the Arizona State University Urban Climate Research Center who studies extreme heat and health. "That is true from the coronavirus perspective, but if you don't have enough cooling or can't control the temperature in your home, you may not be."

How the heat kills

Although it tends to attract less attention than other weather events, extreme heat can and, tragically, kills.

It is one of the deadliest types of climate-related events in the U.S., killing an average of 702 people each year, according to Paul Schramm, the leader of the climate science team at the Centers for Disease Control. That's more than what dies in hurricanes, floods and tornadoes in most years, he says.

When high temperatures are combined with stifling humidity, as they are expected to do this weekend in the Midwest, South, and East, it can overwhelm a person's ability to sweat and cool, causing spikes in temperature. which can damage the brain and other organs

And when temperatures stay high with little cooling at night, the risk of heat can further increase.

According to the CDC, the threat is greatest for the elderly, young children, overweight people, and those who work outside or exercise during the hottest part of the day.

Experts also point to social isolation as a concern when it comes to extreme heat. Schramm recommends that people monitor at-risk relatives or neighbors at least twice a day for signs of heat exhaustion.

Cities are changing the way they keep residents cool

We know that staying home and away from others is the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

But if people are trapped inside without a means to stay cool, they could be trading one danger for another.

The CDC has issued a guide on how to safely open cooling centers, which many cities are still offering.

However, many of the informal cooling centers that people often use to rest from the heat (shopping malls, libraries, swimming pools and supermarkets) are closed indefinitely in many places or are not a safe place to spend hours indoors.

"People are being put in a difficult position," said Hondula. "Do I stay home to avoid getting coronavirus, or do I risk heat illness or worse if my home is too hot?"

Gentry W. Trotter, who runs Cooldownstlouis.org, a nonprofit organization that provides air conditioning and energy assistance to vulnerable populations, said demand in St. Louis is high for her organization's services. The city could see "feel" temperatures between 100 and 105 degrees this weekend

In mid-summer in a typical year, Trotter said he typically receives around 1,500 queries per week for refrigeration assistance. However, last week, the nonprofit received more than 5,000 calls or online messages from people in need.

Thanks to donations and local funding from the CARES Act, he said that so far they have been able to meet the level of need. But there are still many hotter days this summer, and the economic consequences of Covid-19 show little sign of abating.

"So far, we are hanging there," he said. "Every time I think we have run out of money, a miracle happens and financing arises."

Other cities are taking a proactive approach.

In New York City, which could see temperatures rise to 90 degrees again by the end of the weekend, authorities are delivering thousands of air conditioners to low-income seniors to protect the most vulnerable to heat and Covid-19.

"We know that the same population that is susceptible to Covid-19 is also susceptible to heat illness," said Ben Krakauer, executive advisor to the New York Office of Emergency Management. "We also know that people who stay in their apartments during a heat wave can see temperatures 10-20 degrees higher than outdoors, which is why it is so dangerous."

The city's Public Service Commission also recently approved $ 70 million in aid to provide approximately 440,000 families with up to $ 140 in public service assistance from June to October.

And while the city isn't opening as many cooling centers as in previous years, there will be around 220 mods available, as well as "cool streets" scattered throughout the city with fog shops and spray caps at the hydrants, Krakauer said. .

Climate change also amplifies risk.

In addition to all this, there is a climate change, which many studies have shown that makes heat waves even more intense.

A study published earlier this year found that there are now around 5 more exceptionally hot days in the northern hemisphere as well compared to 1960, and these days are about 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius) warmer due to global warming.

The researchers also found that without measures to control greenhouse gases, up to three-quarters of summer days in much of the northern hemisphere could experience extreme heat most of the day by the year 2100.

Climate change is also bringing high temperatures to regions that are less equipped to deal with them, which may amplify an already dangerous situation, said Juli Trtanj, leader of integrated health and extreme weather research at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

"One of the things that concerns us is the parts of the country that traditionally don't think they have a heat problem, like Seattle or Maine, and yet when it's very hot in Seattle and there's no air conditioning, that's a real problem "