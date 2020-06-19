Extreme hotel hygiene awaits tourists in Spain

(CNN) – It's breakfast time, which means I need to check my temperature, put on my face mask, smother my hands with sanitizing alcohol, and wear a pair of plastic gloves.

That's it before you drink coffee.

Welcome to Riu Concordia, part of a hotel chain based on the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca.

He has been specially chosen to greet some of the almost 11,000 German visitors who are headed here as part of a pilot program to test coronavirus precautions and reopen Spain's tourist economy.

The Riu Concordia de Mallorca is testing new coronavirus measures as part of a pilot program to help restart tourism. Atika Shubert

RIU Hotels has invested in a series of new protocols.

In our lobby, a thermal camera scans guests as they enter through the sliding doors – keep it cool and you'll get the green light to enter.

But if its temperature gets too high, the reception receives a discreet red alert.

"The world will see us as an example. A positive example," hotel manager Sergio Navarro told CNN.

"We feel very brave to show the world our product. And people are making a fantastic effort so far, the guests are responding very well."

Still, when an alarm goes off in the middle of my coffee, I briefly wonder if the thermal imaging camera has caught someone coming in with a fever. Just a fire alarm test as a result.

Hyper hygiene

CNN correspondent Atika Shubert sits down to breakfast with a face mask and plastic gloves.

The staff is relentlessly cheerful. When I tell my waiter that I'm eating breakfast alone, he congratulates me on choosing "the safest option."

My silverware is security sealed and there are signs reminding me to stay two meters away from other guests.

However, navigating the buffet breakfast is tricky. I need to follow the red arrows on the floor to avoid hitting others.

As expected, I'm going the wrong way in an attempt to get to the fresh fruit.

A smiling assistant graciously guides me toward the tempting croissants and cakes I'd barely escaped in the first round, but only after giving me another squirt of gel sanitizer.

All the guests around me are German. The hotel has been booked by the tour operator TUI, the number one tourism business in the world.

"Destination Experience Representatives" in turquoise shirts and the smiling TUI logo move around the lobby and pool as more tranquility for guests.

The precautions and extra care are understandable: tourism has plummeted during the pandemic and there is a lot to prove for tour operators and hotels.

"Our first flights from Germany to Mallorca were sold out in 36 hours and our guests enjoyed a warm welcome," TUI said in a statement to CNN.

"We are very pleased to be the first operator to fly tourists back to Mallorca."

As I leave the breakfast area, I stumble upon mops of no less than two apron cleaning ladies who furiously sanitize floors.

One of them proceeds to polish the potted palms in the lobby with spray alcohol.

However, all this hyper hygiene has not affected the Christmas vibes.

A group of laughing youngsters head to the beach with pink and yellow inflatable beds past the disinfection stations in the lobby.

In fact, the biggest impediment to Christmas fun seems to be the sheer number of media teams desperate to tell the good news, including CNN. A group of German media traveling with some tourists has been documenting every step of their vacation.

& # 39; It is a bit complicated & # 39;

At breakfast, diners should follow the red arrows to avoid bumping into each other, and silverware is securely sealed.

"It is a little complicated how everything works," acknowledges a tourist, Rene Fuessem, while trying to remember how many times the temperature was controlled.

That has not dampened his enthusiasm for Mallorca.

While enjoying the hotel pool, Fuessem says he especially likes the friendly staff and the buffet service. All the guaranteed space makes it more pleasant.

"The beach, for example," he says. "Before the beaches were full. The stores were full. Now? There is nobody there."

Plenty of room to spread out the beach towel is nice.

The hotel is full of disinfection stations, including this one in the elevator.

But there is also something sad about seeing bars and clubs boarded up, their deck chairs stacked inside.

A boardwalk that would normally be filled with music is eerily quiet.

In front of the bright blue of our hotel pool, we can see another hotel closed with brown mud that accumulates inside its empty pool.

On the boardwalk, a store owner selling beachwear sweeps up the miniature sand dunes that have accumulated on the store's doors during closure.

The limited number of guests means there is plenty of room in the hotel pool.

He does not expect to sell anything, he says. "I'm bored with sitting at home."

No one knows how much of the economy can be recovered by reopening the islands to tourism.

But the pilot program is a start.

As I watch a yellowish-pink sunset along the long curve of Palma beach, I realize I'm starting to feel a kind of kinship with these brave coronavirus tourism test pilots – it's a job difficult, but someone has to do it.