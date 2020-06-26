Extremely rare 1823 room sells for $ 102G

An extremely rare quarter of 1823 described as a rarity sold for $ 102,000.

The 1823/2 neighborhood Capped Bust, which had been in private hands, was auctioned off by Stack's Bowers Galleries.

"The reason for the date 1823/2 is because the mint used a dice from 1822 and simply superimposed a 3 over 2 in fourth place," Stack & # 39; s Bowers Galleries said in a statement. "If you look closely, you can still see the 2 under the 3."

It is believed that there are only around 30 coins.

"To think that one of the US mints would place one number on top of another is unbelieving by today's standards," Stack Bowers President Brian Kendrella said in the statement. "But that is what gives this quarter its character and sets it apart from other years. It is also part of why it is so valuable and sought after."

Rare coins are big business. Last year, an extremely rare 1838 half dollar coin sold at auction for $ 504,000.

An extremely rare 1894 penny, one of only 24 minted and once owned by former Lakers owner Jerry Buss, sold at auction for $ 1.32 million last year, including buyer's commission.

In 2016, an 1894-S coin sold for $ 2 million at a Florida auction.

