Face shields AND face masks are now mandatory on Qatar Airways

(CNN) – In-flight facial masks have quickly become the norm as travelers tentatively return to the skies, but Qatar Airways has taken this one step further, announcing that its passengers will be required to wear a face shield in addition to a face mask or face covering. .

The Middle East carrier says it will issue flyers with protection kits, including face shields, hand sanitizer, a surgical mask, and disposable balloons, before boarding their planes.

Disposable face shields will come in two sizes, one for adults and one for children. Babies under the age of two are exempt.

These new shields are mandatory for Qatari airmen. Courtesy of Qatar Airways.

Face shields are mandatory for economy class passengers, unless they are eating or drinking, says the airline. According to Qatar, business class travelers can use the shield "at their own discretion, as they enjoy more space and privacy."

All passengers must use them during boarding and boarding.

The airline is also stepping up the personal protection kit for staff. The cabin crew will wear disposable gowns, fitted over their uniforms, as well as safety glasses, gloves, and a mask.

& # 39; Travel with confidence & # 39;

"By introducing these additional safety and hygiene measures on board, our customers can rely on us and our unmatched expertise to safely take them to their destination," Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in a statement .

"As the largest international airline that flies constantly during the pandemic, we have become one of the most experienced in safety and health. We will continue to lead the industry in terms of the services offered to our passengers, so they can travel with confidence." "

Qatar says the measures come as it begins to revive leisurely routes in the early stages of the pandemic. It relaunched services to 11 destinations in July and plans to increase that to 65 in mid-July.

The aircrew will also wear PPE. Courtesy of Qatar Airways.

Many airlines around the world have made facial coatings mandatory on flights in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The application of face shields on top of the masks could be as follows.

Airlines for America (A4A), the industry body representing American airlines like American Airlines and United, has called for consequences if passengers don't follow the guidelines.