Facebook begins to tag, but not verify the facts, Trump and Biden posts







The answer is part of Facebook's new policy, announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month, to tag posts about the November election. In recent days, Facebook has placed the same tag under a mix of posts by Trump and alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden, including one from the former vice president who called to "vote Donald Trump this November" who makes no objective claim about the vote. .

This new approach has already been criticized by some industry watchers who fear the labels are confusing or may even be seen as unspoken endorsements of the President's controversial posts.

"This warning seems pretty useless, it might even appear that Facebook is endorsing what Trump is saying and providing a path to more information," Rick Hasen, professor of law and political science at the University of California, Irvine, wrote on Twitter

Tagging started rolling out in recent days, according to Facebook spokesman Andy Stone. It comes after employees and civil rights leaders criticized Facebook's decision not to take action on Trump's previous incendiary posts, including one in the mail ballots and one during a protest, in which he said "looting "It would lead to" gunshots. "(Twitter marked these posts by the president).

Zuckerberg said last month that Facebook is "focused on preventing new forms of potential voter suppression," but noted that it was difficult to identify this "at scale." He said the company would add links to voting information to publications that discuss the elections, including from politicians. "This is not a judgment about whether the publications themselves are accurate, but we want people to have access to authorized information in any way," he explained. As a result, even when Facebook embraces Twitter-like tagging, it is applying the tags much more broadly, and critics could say, much less punctually, to posts than Twitter currently does. While Twitter has verified some of Trump's fake tweets about mailed ballots, it does not tag the President's tweets that claim that the integrity of mail voting is a broad concept. As an example, Twitter has tagged Trump's tweets making claims about mail ballots in California, specifically. But Trump's tweet Tuesday using language identical to the one he posted on Facebook about mail ballots leading to a "corrupt election" does not violate Twitter rules, a Twitter spokesperson told CNN Tuesday. In fact, there is a specific exclusion in Twitter rules that allows phrases like "manipulated choice," which is the exact hashtag Trump used in his tweet Tuesday morning. Trump's claims in Tuesday's posts are false. Safeguards are in place to protect the integrity of mail ballots, and there is no widespread fraud in the US election. Democratic and Republican officials across the country have expanded voting by mail during the pandemic, and experts predict there will be record levels of voting by mail in November.





