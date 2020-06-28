Facebook boycott: these are the companies that run ads on the site's hate policies

A civil rights coalition, which includes the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the NAACP, launched the #StopHateforProfit campaign last week when it called on big corporations to pause advertising on Facebook, citing the "failure reiterated from the company to meaningfully address the large proliferation of hate on its platforms. "

In a statement to CNN on Friday, Carolyn Everson, vice president of Facebook's global business group, responded: "We deeply respect the decision of any brand and remain focused on the important work of eliminating hate speech and providing critical information for voting. Our Conversations with marketers and civil rights organizations discuss how together we can be a force for good. "

This is what we know about the companies that have joined the boycott.

Arc & # 39; teryx

"With immediate effect, we will be stopping our global advertising with @Facebook & @instagram until at least the end of July in support of the #stophateforprofit campaign", Arc & # 39; teryx he said in a tweet on Tuesday

The outdoor clothing brand added it will donate the money it would have spent on Facebook and Instagram ads to "build more inclusive outdoors."

Ben and Jerry & # 39; s

The ice cream company released a statement Tuesday saying it supports NAACP, Color of Change, ADL "and everyone who calls on Facebook to take stronger action to prevent its platforms from being used to divide our nation, suppress voters, foster and fan the flames of racism and violence, and undermine our democracy. "

"Starting July 1, we will pause all paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram in the United States as part of the #StopHateForProfit campaign," he added.

"We call on Facebook, Inc. to take the clear and unambiguous actions required by the campaign to prevent its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hatred."

Coca Cola

Coca-Cola is pausing all advertising on social media, not just Facebook, "for at least 30 days" starting in July, the company said on Friday.

"We will take this time to reevaluate our advertising standards and policies to determine if internal reviews are needed and what else can we expect from our social media partners to rid the platforms of hate, violence and inappropriate content," the company said in a statement. . statement. "We will let them know that we expect more accountability, action and transparency from them."

Dashlane

Dashlane, who is a password manager, has promised to remove ads for at least the month of July, Joy Howard, the company's CMO, said in a blog post via the company's website on Monday.

Howard hinted that the boycott could extend beyond that.

"It is clear that Facebook is all speech, and will not be held responsible for its role in Surveillance Capitalism for a sense of moral duty," wrote Howard. "They will only say what money makes them say. It is time for us to put our money where its mouth is."

Howard has asked CMOs from other tech companies to join the boycott.

Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer, an outdoor clothing brand, said in a statement on Twitter which would stop paid ads on Facebook and Instagram until the end of July.

The company did not say, like some others, whether its suspension could last longer.

Eileen Fisher

The outfit company said on Wednesday It will pause paid advertising on Facebook and Instagram during the month of July.

"By withholding our advertising dollars, together we can demand that Facebook take significant steps to create a safer platform for all communities." he said in a tweet

Hershey & # 39; s

The candy company announced Friday that it will join the boycott, even after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attended a live public broadcast on Friday to face public reaction.

In addition to joining the month-long hiatus in July from Facebook advertising, the company said it will "cut our spending on Facebook and its platforms, including Instagram, by a third for the rest of the year."

"We do not believe that Facebook is effectively handling violent and divisive discourse on its platform," the company said. "Despite Facebook's repeated claims to take action, we have seen no significant change. Earlier this month we communicated to Facebook that we were not happy with their stance on hate speech … We hope that Facebook will take action and turn it in a safe space for our consumers to communicate and get together. As a company, we defend the values ​​of union and inclusion and we are determined in our commitment to make a difference and be part of a positive change. "

Sling

The automaker's U.S. division said Friday it will join the boycott, withdrawing its marketing from Facebook and Instagram.

The decision marks the first automaker to sign the campaign.

"For the month of July, American Honda will retain its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, choosing to support people united against hate and racism," the company said in a statement. "This is an alignment with the values ​​of our company, which are based on human respect."

JanSport

Known for his iconic brand of backpacks, JanSport announced on Friday that it would no longer advertise with Facebook and Instagram during the month of July.

It is the second brand owned by VF Corp. to register with the #StopHateForProfit campaign, a week after The North Face also announced that it would be removing ads from Facebook and Instagram.

"Count on us @Facebook. We support @NAACP and @ADL for #StopHateforProfit", the brand he said in a tweet. "JanSport will stop advertising on @Facebook & @instagram during the month of July and will join the fight for stricter policies that prevent the proliferation of racist, violent and hateful content on these platforms."

Levi Strauss

The clothing company behind the Levi & # 39; s and Dockers brands announced on Friday that it will pause all ads on Facebook and Instagram as part of the campaign.

"We are expressing our concern about Facebook's failure to stop the spread of disinformation and hate speech on its platform," Levi Strauss said in a statement. "We believe that this inaction fuels racism and violence and also has the potential to threaten our democracy and the integrity of our elections."

Magnolia Pictures

Magnolia Pictures became the first Hollywood studio to join the boycott against Facebook on Tuesday.

The studio behind movies like "Food, Inc." And "Man on Wire" said it would stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram immediately until at least the end of July.

"We are looking for a significant change on Facebook and the end of its amplification of hate speech." the company said in a tweet

Patagonia

Patagonia, another outdoor clothing brand, launched Facebook and Instagram advertising on Sunday as part of the boycott.

"From secure elections to a global pandemic to racial justice, there is much at stake to sit back and let the company continue to be complicit in spreading disinformation and fostering fear and hatred," Patagonia said in a statement. series of tweets

"As companies across the country work hard to ensure that Americans have access to free and fair elections this fall, we cannot wait and bring resources to the companies that contribute to the problem."

The company said it supports the campaign and that the profits from the social network are never "worth promoting hate, bigotry, racism, anti-Semitism and violence."

The north face

Outdoor clothing brand The North Face was the first major company to join the boycott against Facebook ( full board ) .

"We're in," The North Face tweeted on Friday. "We are out of @Facebook #StopHateForProfit."

The North Face pledge applies to Facebook-owned Facebook and Instagram ads, the brand said in a statement, though it will continue to create organic content on Instagram.

Craig Hodges, a spokesman for The North Face parent, VF Corp, said several other brands in the company's portfolio are "considering" following in the footsteps of The North Face. VF Corp also owns Dickies, Vans, Timberland, and Smartwool, among others. For the year ended March 31, VF Corp spent $ 756 million on advertising.

"The North Face is stopping all paid US activity and advertising with Facebook until stricter policies are implemented to prevent racist, violent or hateful content and misinformation from circulating on the platform," the statement said.

REI

Outdoor equipment retailer REI joined The North Face shortly after its announcement to boycott Facebook.

"For 82 years, we have put people above profit," the company said in a cheep . "We are removing all Facebook / Instagram advertising for the month of July."

Upwork

Upwork, which is a recruiting company, followed in the footsteps of The North Face and Patagonia on Friday.

"Upwork is pausing hate without advertising on Facebook in July. #StopHateForProfit," the company said. tweeted

Unilever

Unilever said it will withdraw US advertising from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter over concerns of "division and hate speech."

The commitment will continue until at least the end of 2020, the company said in a statement on its website.

"Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society," the statement said. He added: "The complexities of today's cultural landscape have placed a renewed responsibility on brands to learn, respond and act to drive a trusted and secure digital ecosystem."

Unilever, whose brands include Dove, Breyers, Hellmann & # 39; s, Knorr and Lipton, among others, said it will redirect its advertising dollars to "other media" in the United States.

In a statement responding to Unilever's decision, Twitter said it is "respectful" of the advertisers' decisions.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Verizon

Telecommunications giant Verizon said Thursday that it is withdrawing its Facebook advertising, in what may be the largest brand to have joined the #StopHateForProfit boycott.

"We are pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable and is consistent with what we have done with YouTube and other partners," John Nitti, Media Director at Verizon, said in a statement to CNN.

Verizon has previously removed its YouTube advertising for hate speech, citing Verizon brand security standards.

Verizon's announcement Thursday suggests that its boycott could last much longer than that of other companies that have joined the campaign organized by civil rights groups.

Starbucks

The coffee chain said in a statement it plans to stop advertising on "all social media."

The decision is likely to represent a massive blow to Facebook, where Starbucks ( SBUX ) It was the sixth-largest advertiser on the platform in 2019, according to estimates by Pathmatics, a market intelligence firm. Starbucks spent an estimated $ 94.8 million on Facebook advertising last year.

Starbucks did not indicate that it formally joined the #StopHateForProfit ad boycott. However, the company said the moratorium will coincide with internal discussions about stopping hate speech, as well as dialogue with advertising partners and civil rights organizations.

"We believe in uniting communities, both in person and online, and we are against hate speech," Starbucks said in the statement. "We believe that more must be done to create welcoming and inclusive online communities, and we believe that both business leaders and policy makers must come together to achieve real change."

This list will be updated.