Facebook boycott: these are the companies that run ads on the site's hate policies

A civil rights coalition, which includes the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the NAACP, launched the #StopHateforProfit campaign last week when it called on big corporations to pause advertising on Facebook, citing the "failure reiterated from the company to meaningfully address the large proliferation of hate on its platforms. "
In a statement to CNN on Friday, Carolyn Everson, vice president of Facebook's global business group, responded: "We deeply respect the decision of any brand and remain focused on the important work of eliminating hate speech and providing critical information for voting. Our Conversations with marketers and civil rights organizations discuss how together we can be a force for good. "
This is what we know about the companies that have joined the boycott.
Contents
Arc & # 39; teryx
The outdoor clothing brand added it will donate the money it would have spent on Facebook and Instagram ads to "build more inclusive outdoors."
Ben and Jerry & # 39; s
"We call on Facebook, Inc. to take the clear and unambiguous actions required by the campaign to prevent its platform from being used to spread and amplify racism and hatred."
Coca Cola
Coca-Cola is pausing all advertising on social media, not just Facebook, "for at least 30 days" starting in July, the company said on Friday.
Dashlane
Dashlane, who is a password manager, has promised to remove ads for at least the month of July, Joy Howard, the company's CMO, said in a blog post via the company's website on Monday.
Howard hinted that the boycott could extend beyond that.
Howard has asked CMOs from other tech companies to join the boycott.
Eddie Bauer
The company did not say, like some others, whether its suspension could last longer.
Eileen Fisher
Hershey & # 39; s
The candy company announced Friday that it will join the boycott, even after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg attended a live public broadcast on Friday to face public reaction.
In addition to joining the month-long hiatus in July from Facebook advertising, the company said it will "cut our spending on Facebook and its platforms, including Instagram, by a third for the rest of the year."
"We do not believe that Facebook is effectively handling violent and divisive discourse on its platform," the company said. "Despite Facebook's repeated claims to take action, we have seen no significant change. Earlier this month we communicated to Facebook that we were not happy with their stance on hate speech … We hope that Facebook will take action and turn it in a safe space for our consumers to communicate and get together. As a company, we defend the values of union and inclusion and we are determined in our commitment to make a difference and be part of a positive change. "
Sling
The automaker's U.S. division said Friday it will join the boycott, withdrawing its marketing from Facebook and Instagram.
The decision marks the first automaker to sign the campaign.
"For the month of July, American Honda will retain its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, choosing to support people united against hate and racism," the company said in a statement. "This is an alignment with the values of our company, which are based on human respect."
JanSport
Known for his iconic brand of backpacks, JanSport announced on Friday that it would no longer advertise with Facebook and Instagram during the month of July.
It is the second brand owned by VF Corp. to register with the #StopHateForProfit campaign, a week after The North Face also announced that it would be removing ads from Facebook and Instagram.
Levi Strauss
The clothing company behind the Levi & # 39; s and Dockers brands announced on Friday that it will pause all ads on Facebook and Instagram as part of the campaign.
Magnolia Pictures
Magnolia Pictures became the first Hollywood studio to join the boycott against Facebook on Tuesday.
The studio behind movies like "Food, Inc." And "Man on Wire" said it would stop advertising on Facebook and Instagram immediately until at least the end of July.
Patagonia
Patagonia, another outdoor clothing brand, launched Facebook and Instagram advertising on Sunday as part of the boycott.
"As companies across the country work hard to ensure that Americans have access to free and fair elections this fall, we cannot wait and bring resources to the companies that contribute to the problem."
The company said it supports the campaign and that the profits from the social network are never "worth promoting hate, bigotry, racism, anti-Semitism and violence."
The north face
"We're in," The North Face tweeted on Friday. "We are out of @Facebook #StopHateForProfit."
The North Face pledge applies to Facebook-owned Facebook and Instagram ads, the brand said in a statement, though it will continue to create organic content on Instagram.
Craig Hodges, a spokesman for The North Face parent, VF Corp, said several other brands in the company's portfolio are "considering" following in the footsteps of The North Face. VF Corp also owns Dickies, Vans, Timberland, and Smartwool, among others. For the year ended March 31, VF Corp spent $ 756 million on advertising.
"The North Face is stopping all paid US activity and advertising with Facebook until stricter policies are implemented to prevent racist, violent or hateful content and misinformation from circulating on the platform," the statement said.
REI
Outdoor equipment retailer REI joined The North Face shortly after its announcement to boycott Facebook.
Upwork
Upwork, which is a recruiting company, followed in the footsteps of The North Face and Patagonia on Friday.
Unilever
Unilever said it will withdraw US advertising from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter over concerns of "division and hate speech."
The commitment will continue until at least the end of 2020, the company said in a statement on its website.
"Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society," the statement said. He added: "The complexities of today's cultural landscape have placed a renewed responsibility on brands to learn, respond and act to drive a trusted and secure digital ecosystem."
Unilever, whose brands include Dove, Breyers, Hellmann & # 39; s, Knorr and Lipton, among others, said it will redirect its advertising dollars to "other media" in the United States.
In a statement responding to Unilever's decision, Twitter said it is "respectful" of the advertisers' decisions.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Verizon
Telecommunications giant Verizon said Thursday that it is withdrawing its Facebook advertising, in what may be the largest brand to have joined the #StopHateForProfit boycott.
"We are pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable and is consistent with what we have done with YouTube and other partners," John Nitti, Media Director at Verizon, said in a statement to CNN.
Verizon has previously removed its YouTube advertising for hate speech, citing Verizon brand security standards.
Verizon's announcement Thursday suggests that its boycott could last much longer than that of other companies that have joined the campaign organized by civil rights groups.
Starbucks
Starbucks did not indicate that it formally joined the #StopHateForProfit ad boycott. However, the company said the moratorium will coincide with internal discussions about stopping hate speech, as well as dialogue with advertising partners and civil rights organizations.
"We believe in uniting communities, both in person and online, and we are against hate speech," Starbucks said in the statement. "We believe that more must be done to create welcoming and inclusive online communities, and we believe that both business leaders and policy makers must come together to achieve real change."
This list will be updated.
CNN's Donie O & # 39; Sullivan, Rishi Iyengar, Michelle Toh, David Goldman, Leah Asmelash and Clare Duffy contributed to this report.