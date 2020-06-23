Facebook Boycott: These are the companies that say they will boycott Facebook for their hate policies







A civil rights coalition, which includes the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the NAACP, launched the #StopHateforProfit campaign last week when it called on big corporations to pause advertising on Facebook, citing the "failure reiterated from the company to meaningfully address the large proliferation of hate on its platforms. "

Within days, outdoor retailers REI, The North Face, and Patagonia said they were there. Other companies, including Upwork and Dashlane, also joined.

In a statement to CNN on Friday, Carolyn Everson, vice president of Facebook's global business group, responded: "We deeply respect the decision of any brand and remain focused on the important work of eliminating hate speech and providing critical information for voting. Our Conversations with marketers and civil rights organizations discuss how together we can be a force for good. "

This is what we know about the companies that have joined the boycott.

Patagonia 5 Dashlane The north face Outdoor clothing brand The North Face was the first major company to join the boycott of Facebook. "We're in," The North Face tweeted on Friday. "We are out of @Facebook #StopHateForProfit." The North Face pledge applies to Facebook-owned Facebook and Instagram ads, the brand said in a statement, though it will continue to create organic content on Instagram. Craig Hodges, a spokesman for The North Face parent, VF Corp, said several other brands in the company's portfolio are "considering" following in the footsteps of The North Face. VF Corp also owns Dickies, Vans, Timberland, and Smartwool, among others. For the year ended March 31, VF Corp spent $ 756 million on advertising. "The North Face is stopping all paid US activity and advertising with Facebook until stricter policies are implemented to prevent racist, violent or hateful content and misinformation from circulating on the platform," the statement said. REI Outdoor equipment retailer REI joined The North Face shortly after its announcement to boycott Facebook. "For 82 years, we have put people above profit," the company said in a cheep . "We are removing all Facebook / Instagram advertising for the month of July." Upwork Upwork, which is a recruiting company, followed in the footsteps of The North Face and Patagonia on Friday. "Upwork is pausing hate without advertising on Facebook in July. #StopHateForProfit," the company said. tweeted Patagonia Patagonia, another outdoor clothing brand, launched Facebook and Instagram advertising on Sunday as part of the boycott. "From secure elections to a global pandemic to racial justice, there is much at stake to sit back and let the company continue to be complicit in spreading disinformation and fostering fear and hatred," Patagonia said in a statement. series of tweets "As companies across the country work hard to ensure that Americans have access to free and fair elections this fall, we cannot wait and bring resources to the companies that contribute to the problem." The company said it supports the campaign and that the profits from the social network are never "worth promoting hate, bigotry, racism, anti-Semitism and violence." Dashlane Dashlane, who is a password manager, also joins the boycott against Facebook. Dashlane's CMO Joy Howard made the announcement today in a blog post via the company's website. The company has vowed to withdraw ads for at least July, and Howard hints that the boycott could extend beyond that. "It is clear that Facebook is all speech, and will not be held responsible for its role in Surveillance Capitalism for a sense of moral duty," wrote Howard. "They will only say what money makes them say. It is time for us to put our money where its mouth is." Howard has asked CMOs from other tech companies to join the boycott.

CNN's Donie O & # 39; Sullivan, Rishi Iyengar, Michelle Toh and David Goldman contributed to this report.





