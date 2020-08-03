Facebook closes massive expansion of offices in New York

The biggest lease of the year has already been made, and it is momentous news for a lame office lease market in a city besieged by the coronavirus.

Facebook closed a long-awaited 730,000-square-foot deal on Monday at the Vornado Farley Building, the former post office site between Madison Square Garden and the Hudson Yards district.

The publicly-listed social media giant and real estate power have been in talks since last year. But skeptics doubted Facebook would go ahead with New York's expansion amid the coronavirus crisis. Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg himself played a sour note when he predicted in May that half of his employees would work from home in a few years.

It didn't help much when the deal dragged on far beyond Memorial Day's expected end date.

Now that it's done, the Facebook pledge should stop the never-ending talk that central office districts will never recover from the COVID pandemic.

CBRE CEO Mary Ann Tighe, who was not involved in the Farley negotiations, called Vornado President Steven Roth and New York President David Greenbaum and Leasing Chief Glen Weiss "the heroes of our city ​​today. "

She said: "Despite all the talk about work from home and the nonsense about the devaluation of big cities, one of the world's tech giants chose to go a long time; in fact, in combination with Hudson Yards [where Facebook It also has room], spend more time – in New York City and work from work.

"It is proof, for those who always seem to need it, that our city remains a magnet for talent."

The Farley Building is part of Vornado's $ 2 billion investment in the Penn District, where it owns 10 million square feet of space. The Beaux Arts-style landmark occupies the entire superblock bounded by Eighth and Ninth Avenues between West 31st and 33rd Streets.

In addition to the Facebook floors, the building will contain a new Moynihan Train Hall plus 120,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. The entire project will be completed by the end of 2020.

Roth de Vornado said the Facebook movement "is yet another testament to New York City's extraordinary talent and reinforces New York's position as the nation's second-largest technology hub" after Silicon Valley.

Facebook Vice President of Real Estate Robert Cookson noted that Facebook "will further anchor our New York footprint." The company also has more than 1.5 million square feet at Related Companies' Hudson Yards and additional space at 770 Broadway in Vornado.

The Midtown office market has shown counterintuitive strength in the past two months despite a miserably slow second quarter.

Other great recent offerings include AIG for 325,000 square feet at 1271 Sixth Ave., TikTok for 230,000 square feet at One Five One, formerly known as Four Times Square, and Raymond James for 160,000 square feet at 320 Park Ave.

scuozzo@nypost.com