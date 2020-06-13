Facebook employee fired for reporting co-worker inaction on Black Lives Matter







Brandon Dail, a user interface engineer in Seattle, Washington, announced in a tweet Friday that he was fired for calling a colleague on Twitter.

Dail had been among a group of Facebook employees who had been tweeting criticism of Facebook since the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg decided not to take action against President Donald Trump's posts on the platform.

Dail had been with the company for more than two years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"For the sake of transparency, they let me go for reporting the inaction of an employee here on Twitter. I endorse what I said. They did not give me the opportunity to resign," he wrote on Twitter on Friday.

The former Facebook employee stated on Twitter that he asked a coworker, a front-end engineer overseeing Recoil, an open-source Facebook project, to "add a #BlackLivesMatter banner" as React says, another project. open source Facebook. Have done. She then called the co-worker for sending him private messages on the matter rather than publicly responding, leading to his termination from Facebook. "I am not claiming that I was unfairly fired. I was fed up with Facebook, the damage it is doing and the silence of the accomplices (myself included)," Dail tweeted on Friday. Dail did not immediately respond to requests for comment. However, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed Dail's version of events that he was fired for calling a co-worker in a tweet. This incident follows several incidents in which Facebook employees have publicly spoken out against CEO Mark Zuckerberg's inaction regarding the controversial comments posted by President Donald Trump. One of Trump's posts contained the racially charged phrase "when the looting begins, the shooting begins," referring to protests taking place in Minneapolis, following the murder of George Floyd on May 25. Although, Trump later confirmed that he knew the history of the phrase, he chose to keep the original comments on Twitter and Facebook. Twitter placed a warning tag, or what it calls a "public interest notice," in the tweet, stating that the account had violated its rule against glorifying violence. Facebook, however, has left the post on its platform as is. At a company-wide city hall on June 2, Zuckerberg attempted to explain his position on why Facebook would not take action on the Trump post, citing freedom of expression. Zuckerberg's stance has sparked public protests, with some employees even resigning from the company as a result.

CNN's Donie O & # 39; Sullivan contributed to this report.