Facebook employees reportedly criticize stance of not verifying Trump posts

Facebook employees are reportedly unhappy with the social media giant's stance on check and warning labels applied this week to United States President Donald Trump's publications on Minnesota protests and mail ballots. Internal message board posts showed employees calling Facebook executives to explain their stance, The Verge reported Friday.

Facebook's internal complaints follow a week of mounting friction between the president and social media companies, particularly Twitter, a competitor to Facebook. On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that mail ballots would be "nothing less than substantially fraudulent," prompting Twitter will tag comments saying they contain "potentially misleading information." Trump kept tweeting that he would take "big action" against social media companies.

The situation culminated in Trump will sign an executive order Thursday targeting social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.. The order directs the Commerce Department to request the Federal Communications Commission to revoke or restrict Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, a law that protects online platforms from liability for content posted by users.

"Censorship and prejudice are a threat to freedom itself," Trump said at the firm. He accused the social media companies of not being "neutral platforms".

On Friday morning, Twitter also tagged a tweet from the president about protests and riots in Minnesota over the death of George Floyd in police custody. This time, Twitter concealed Trump's tweet after discovering that it violated his rules on "glorifying violence."



Social media platforms shouldn't verify the presidentFacebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday.

Facebook employees reportedly used internal message boards to vent frustration in Friday's stance, as well as the absence of an explanation as to why Trump's tweets on Twitter, which were posted on Facebook, do not violate standards. community of the social media platform.

"All of this points to a very high risk of violent escalation and civil unrest in November," one employee reportedly wrote. "If we fail the test case here, history will not judge us kindly."

The decision to keep the post about Minnesota protests on Facebook reportedly made another employee feel "sad and downright embarrassed." The employee added that "hopefully there is still someone somewhere discussing how and why this clearly defends violence."

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.