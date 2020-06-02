Facebook Engineer Quits Over Company’s Refusal To Act On Trump Post

A Facebook engineer publicly resigned from the company, citing Facebook's failure to treat President Trump's posts as the main reason. This comes at a time when many are reevaluating how they view society, others, and the messages that individuals and government agencies send across all social media platforms. However, it's the differences in Facebook's approach to many other popular social media services that has recently caused controversy.

While events in recent days have led some companies to actively announce changes to their services as an example of solidarity, the broader issue of using social media as a personal platform has affected services like Facebook and Twitter for some time. . Furthermore, although the latter has made controversial moves, including verifying the President's Tweets, Facebook has made it clear that it doesn't want to limit speech any more than it already does. This is independent of who or what is said on the platform, and particularly when it comes to politicians. This approach, and its effects, recently led Facebook employees to organize a "virtual strike".

For Timothy J. Aveni, who is still a Facebook employee at the moment, the company recently crossed a line when President Trump posted a message on social media that Aveni suggested inciting violence. Explaining the resignation, Aveni said Mark Zuckerberg has always insisted that the company "would draw a line in the speech calling for violence," before saying, "He (Zuckerberg) showed us on Friday that this was a lie." . referring to the message 'when the looting begins, the shooting begins' shared by Trump on Facebook last Thursday. The same message was also shared on Twitter, but has since received a warning label from the platform, perfectly highlighting the difference between Facebook and Twitter's policies on the same content. Aveni posted twice to explain the resignation, one can be read in its entirety on LinkedIn, while the other is available to view on Facebook.

Employees drawing a line where Facebook doesn't

What appears to be central to the resignation, and the recent public call by multiple employees to Facebook, is the suggestion that the company will not do what other social media services appear to be doing to moderate its platforms. However, no social media service seems to really know what to do when it comes to this topic. The problem of misinformation and incitement to violence prevails in many social media services, and despite recent Twitter moves to tag and limit what it considers to be inaccurate or violent posts, the changes have not prevented similar content from circulating on Twitter. . Also, there are inconsistencies in Twitter's approach, due to the high volume of Tweets that could be classified as misinformed or violent, but they are not.

There's also the issue of freedom of expression and this has continued to be the line of Facebook in recent months, with the company and the CEO, repeatedly suggesting that he wants people to be able to say what they want and, more importantly, that others can to see what people say and make their own judgment. Whether the Facebook or Twitter approach is correct, the latest resignation along with the recent virtual withdrawal suggests that the company's employees are now beginning to keep their employer to their own policy standard. That is, those employees have heard what the company has said recently and are now making their own judgment on Facebook and publicly.

Source: Timothy J. Aveni / LinkedIn

