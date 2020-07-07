Facebook, Google and Twitter will not give user data of the Hong Kong authorities for now





Facebook and its WhatsApp messaging service said in statements Monday that they would "pause" the review of the Hong Kong government's requests for information "pending further evaluation of the impact of the National Security Law, including formal due diligence on human rights issues and consultations with expert human rights. "

Facebook ( full board ) The company said "freedom of expression is a fundamental human right and supports the right of people to express themselves without fear of their safety or other repercussions."

Twitter ( TWTR ) He confirmed to CNN Business that he has also stopped all requests for data and information from Hong Kong authorities while reviewing the law. "Like many public interest organizations, leaders and entities from civil society and industry peers, we have serious concerns regarding both the development process and the full intent of this law," said a spokesman.

A Google ( GOOG ) The spokesperson told CNN Business that when the law went into effect, "it stopped the production of any new requests for data from the Hong Kong authorities, and we will continue to review the details of the new law."