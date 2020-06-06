Facebook & Instagram Blocked #Sikh For Months: Here’s What Happened

It was recently discovered that #Sikh was being blocked on both Facebook and Instagram. Although it is apparently an accident, the moment is regrettable.

Facebook and Instagram users recently discovered that #Sikh had been blocked on the two social media platforms for months. Although this issue has already been resolved, many users are wondering how the hashtag was blocked in the first place, while pointing out how the situation affected them and the Sikh community at large.

Social networks are a place where people are free to be themselves. It allows users to connect with others and relate to each other through common themes. While apps like TikTok continue to grow every day, they have yet to outperform monthly active users of social media giants like Facebook and Instagram. Recently, however, Facebook has been in the news frequently, due to a digital strike by employees after a neutral corporate response to a Tweet made by President Donald Trump. While social media is supposed to be a place where users can talk there, without following the policy, it can make sites like Facebook and its subsidiaries like Instagram a breeding ground for speech that can harm others.

This lack of proper restraint is further highlighted considering that on March 7, 2020, Facebook and Instagram blocked #Sikh on their platforms. As users voiced their concerns after discovering the problem, @InstagramComms He tweeted that #Sikh "was mistakenly blocked on March 7 after a report our teams improperly reviewed." However, this post was not released until June 3, almost three months after the ban. The account continued to tweet as issues were fixed and the hashtag was finally unlocked on both platforms. The Instagram communications team ended the Twitter thread by issuing an apology, as this ban was all the more damaging due to the temporary overlap with the memory of the 1984 Sikh genocide.

We noticed that these hashtags were blocked today after feedback we received from the community, and we quickly moved to unlock them. Our processes fell here, and we are sorry. – Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) June 3, 2020

User reactions to the block and company response

Sikh users were understandably surprised and concerned when they discovered that #Sikh had been blocked on both Instagram and Facebook. In the threads of those who ask Instagram and Facebook to fix the ban, you can see how emotionally damaging it was for those of the Sikh faith. A user @ Mnay96 Tweeted and compared the incident to the block # #Jew on Holocaust Remembrance Day. Tweets like this highlight how important it was to overturn the ban, and not just for them as individuals, but for faith in general.

So @instagram hashtagged #Sikh as a suspect … for us tweeting about 1984. Thanks Instagram

you're one step closer to silencing mourning mothers,

who for the past 36 years have waited for their child / husband to come through the door. # neverforget1984 – Kav (@THEPAGH) June 3, 2020

Instagram and Facebook eventually addressed the ban and fixed the problem, but some users were already asking for a deeper search for how this started. Many users did not believe this was a coincidence or a user error on the part of the companies, but rather a deliberate censorship to stop the dissemination of information about the genocide of 1984. Even after the problem was solved, the users continued tweeting and asking for more information than the vague statement of an incorrectly viewed report.

So @instagram has removed the #Sikh just when heightened awareness of the 1984 Sikh genocide? It can't be a coincidence. – Anika (@anikajutla) June 3, 2020

While it's sad to think that an organization would deliberately block a hashtag to censor information, Instagram and Facebook continue to claim that the problem was the user's mistake. However, with recent events regarding the policies implemented by Mark Zukerberg and Facebook that seem so inconsistent that employees are resigning, you will continue to wonder if this was intentional. Although it is important that #Sikh is working again, Internet users will be looking at services like Facebook even more closely in the future to see if more mistakes are made and if other religions are similarly censored, either accidentally or intentionally.

