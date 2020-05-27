Facebook launches the audio call application & # 39; Catchup & # 39;





Facebook is testing a new application designed to help friends and family in the US. USA To coordinate phone calls or set up group calls with up to eight people.





"Catchup", created by Facebook's internal R&D group, differs from other group chat applications in that calls are audio only, not video, and displays the status of users to indicate that they are available for talk.



Catching up has never been easier. See who's available and effortlessly join individual and group calls. Never play phone tag or make an appointment to call someone again. Stay in touch more, think less. Every time you can talk, catch up!

According to Newsdio, the app seems to follow the prompts of the recently popular Houseparty app. For its part, Facebook says that the application was created so that people can make calls when they know that the other person is free, because not knowing is "one of the key reasons why people no longer make phone calls."

CatchUp will not need a Facebook account to use the service – the app works with your phone's contact list. The app also provides users with privacy settings so they can control who can join individual and group calls.

Catchup is a free iPhone download available on the App Store. [Direct link]

