Facebook promised to investigate the horrible abuse of anti-vaxxers. Nine months later, no one was penalized

As detailed in a CNN report last year, anti-vaxxers have released horrific and violent comments and death threats to vaccine advocates, including mothers who have lost their children, calling them the word c and telling them they deserved have your children die

A mother who lost a child, Catherine Hughes, says she received thousands of abusive comments, including death threats. She was called a whore and was told to commit suicide. CNN shared some of these comments with Facebook, and Facebook agreed that they were violating community standards. Still, Facebook took no action against those users or others who tormented vaccine advocates, according to a Facebook spokesperson.

"Facebook doesn't seem to mind, because they think this is not their responsibility," said Hughes, who lost her toddler son, Riley, to whooping cough in 2015, before he was old enough to get vaccinated against the disease.

In the spring of 2019, vaccine advocates, including Hughes, sent CNN comments from 67 Facebook users who felt they were abusive. CNN posted them to Facebook, which said 39 of those users had violated their community standards with these comments. They removed one of those users in September and then promised to conduct a "thorough investigation" of the others. But now, almost a year later, none of the other 38 users have been punished, according to Facebook.

A Facebook spokesperson told CNN this week that the company was unable to take action against users because the seven vaccine advocates who received the messages only had screenshots of the abuse and had no links.

"Without links to the content he shared, it is difficult for us to find and take appropriate action," said the spokesman, who asked not to be identified, but declined to say why.

On its website, Facebook says it will not tolerate bullying and harassment.

"Bullying and harassment occur in many places and come in many different forms," ​​according to Facebook community standards. "We do not tolerate this type of behavior because it prevents people from feeling safe and respected on Facebook."

Facebook said the posts violated community standards

While Facebook said it was struggling, CNN easily found the majority of users who posted material that violated Facebook community standards and even contacted them via Facebook's direct messaging service.

Andrew Marantz, a social media expert, said he found it difficult to believe that Facebook couldn't track abusive users, just like CNN did.

"These people are supposed to be the best computer engineers in the world," he said.

Marantz, author of the book "Antisocial," said there is a link between these incidents and the recent failure of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to act against President Trump's incendiary posts.

"Once [Zuckerberg] decided to let Trump do whatever he wants on the platform, that sets the tone for everything else," Marantz said in an interview with CNN.

In a May 29 post where Zuckerberg defended his inaction against the president, he summarized his position on the expression on Facebook.

"I know that many people are upset that we have left the positions of the President, but our position is that we must allow for the greatest possible expression unless it causes an imminent risk of damage or specific dangers set out in clear policies," he wrote. .

Facebook's promise to investigate

In September, after receiving the CNN content, the Facebook spokesman who asked not to be identified said the platform would investigate.

"This will take some time, but I have asked the team to do a more thorough investigation," the spokesperson wrote to CNN on September 11.

The spokesperson reiterated that promise twice more in emails to CNN.

CNN contacted the spokesperson again in early June to ask about the results of that investigation. The same spokesperson asked what CNN was referring to.

Recalling the spokesperson for the votes to investigate, CNN asked if any of the users had been penalized in any way. Facebook uses various actions, such as blocking someone from sharing posts for a period of time or disabling their profile or even kicking them on Facebook.

The Facebook spokesperson replied that the company had been able to "remove comments" from a user. Vaccine advocates say that hardly seems a shame, as the person behind the abusive comments was not punished.

Last year, Facebook cracked down on an anti-vaxxer that called a vaccine that defends the n-word and gave it instructions on how to cut your wrists.

Vaccine advocate Aisha Odom reported the abuse to Facebook, but the user was still able to remain on the platform after a 30-day ban on sending messages in Facebook's Messenger app, according to the same Facebook spokesperson.

"Calling someone a horrible racial slur and telling them to commit suicide is totally fine with Facebook," Odom told CNN last year.

Months later, several weeks after CNN reported the message to Facebook, the company deleted the user's account.