Facebook Releases Licensed Music Videos That Threaten YouTube

This weekend, the social media giant will begin releasing official music videos in the US Content will appear in a new music section on Facebook Watch, organized by genre, artist and mood, and will also be available on Facebook artist pages.
Facebook (full board) partners with Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and others, and will launch with artists such as Blake Shelton, Bob Marley, Diplo, Elton John, the Jonas Brothers and Nicki Minaj. YouTube also has similar license agreements. Facebook plans to offer exclusive music video content and premieres from popular artists and personalities like Lele Pons and J. Balvin.
The move is a direct challenge to YouTube's dominance over music videos. Google's proprietary platform has long been a popular service for listening to songs and finding future artists. Pop megastars including Justin Bieber and Dua Lipa originate from the platform. Many of the most viewed YouTube videos are music videos, amassing billions of views.
Earlier this year, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said a goal for 2020 is "to partner with the music industry to increase revenue, break new artists and promote music." In 2019, the company paid more than $ 3 billion to the music industry through ads and subscriptions. (The company also has a music streaming service called YouTube Music with free and paid options.)
According to a report by IFPI, an organization representing the recording industry, YouTube accounted for 46% of all music playing time worldwide in 2017, excluding China.
In recent years, Facebook has tried to become a bigger player in digital video, which can be a lucrative source of advertising revenue and also keep users engaged on its platform for longer. In 2017, the company featured Facebook Watch, featuring original shows and popular videos from creators and media organizations, including CNN.
"Facebook clearly needs content that advertisers are comfortable with and will buy advertising, and some way to keep users on the platform in addition to causing outrage," said Jim Nail, principal analyst at research firm Forrester. Music videos could offer a way to address both problems.
Facebook is known to borrow features and concepts from its rivals, including disappearing posts, a dating tool, and a marketplace for buying and selling items.
The social media announcement comes days after CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before Congress along with CEOs of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN)and Google's parent company Alphabet, where they faced tough questions about their competitive tactics.