Facebook Releases Licensed Music Videos That Threaten YouTube

This weekend, the social media giant will begin releasing official music videos in the US Content will appear in a new music section on Facebook Watch, organized by genre, artist and mood, and will also be available on Facebook artist pages.

Facebook ( full board ) partners with Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and others, and will launch with artists such as Blake Shelton, Bob Marley, Diplo, Elton John, the Jonas Brothers and Nicki Minaj. YouTube also has similar license agreements. Facebook plans to offer exclusive music video content and premieres from popular artists and personalities like Lele Pons and J. Balvin.

The move is a direct challenge to YouTube's dominance over music videos. Google's proprietary platform has long been a popular service for listening to songs and finding future artists. Pop megastars including Justin Bieber and Dua Lipa originate from the platform. Many of the most viewed YouTube videos are music videos, amassing billions of views.

Earlier this year, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said a goal for 2020 is "to partner with the music industry to increase revenue, break new artists and promote music." In 2019, the company paid more than $ 3 billion to the music industry through ads and subscriptions. (The company also has a music streaming service called YouTube Music with free and paid options.)