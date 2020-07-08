Facebook removes Roger Stone from Instagram after linking him to fake accounts

The network of more than 100 Facebook pages, accounts, and Instagram accounts spent over $ 300,000 on Facebook and Instagram ads to promote their posts. Some of the pages and accounts included fake people, an analysis commissioned by Facebook found.

The pages published on the pirated materials published by Wikileaks before the 2016 presidential election, Florida politics and Roger Stone himself, among other topics, Facebook said. The pages were also active at the time of Stone's trial in 2019, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, said in a press call on Wednesday.

"We first started searching this network as part of our investigation into the Proud Boys' attempts to return to Facebook after being designated and banned from the platform," Gleicher wrote in a blog post on Wednesday. Facebook banned the Proud Boys from its platform in 2018.

"Our research linked this network with Roger Stone and his associates," he added. Several of those pages had links to Proud Boys, he said. Facebook did not find links between these pages and foreign entities.

Gleicher said some of the accounts posing as Florida residents "would post and comment on their own content to make it appear more popular than it is."

Mueller investigators said Roger Stone orchestrated hundreds of fake Facebook accounts in a scheme of political influence.

"We identified the full scope of this network following the recent public release of search warrants related to the investigation of Special Adviser Robert Mueller in response to a joint request by The New York Times, CNN, The Associated Press, The Washington Post and Politico "he added.

According to those search warrants, CNN reported in April about the federal investigation into Stone's Facebook activities. According to court records, Stone's aide said Stone bought "a couple of hundred fake Facebook accounts" in 2016 and used them to promote leaked Democratic documents that would aid the Trump campaign. The network was also spreading content that countered the US government's findings that Russian hackers stole from Democrats and then turned over hacked documents to WikiLeaks for publication, which Stone had also pursued behind the scenes.
Stone's long connection to the Proud Boys has been well documented. Members of the group attended court hearings last year, forming a central support group for Stone and his family members during the trial, CNN reported.
The Facebook announcement comes six days before Stone surrenders to a Georgia federal prison to serve a 40-month sentence. A jury in Washington, DC, found him guilty on seven counts last November, for lying and obstructing Congress and threatening a witness, regarding his attempts to contact WikiLeaks in the 2016 election as a way to help the Trump campaign. Stone lied, prosecutors said, in part to protect the president.

Stone has been particularly active in recent days, as speculation has spun that President Donald Trump could either forgive him or commute his sentence, preventing him from going to prison.

A certified Roger Stone account on the alternative social media site Parler shared news of its ban Wednesday afternoon, along with a quote: "We have been exposing the rail work that was so profound and so obvious during my trial, so that I must silence. As you will soon learn, I cannot and will not be silenced. "

Stone was kicked off Twitter in 2017, but found a new home on Instagram, spreading wild conspiracy theories about Mueller's investigation and his own criminal case. In recent weeks, Stone has repeatedly posted about his upcoming prison term and publicly apologized to Trump.

Stone has a history of posting incendiary messages on social media, to the point that a judge ordered him to remain silent and stopped his use of some social media accounts during his court proceedings.

Even while under the gag order, Stone dabbled in online propaganda, prosecutors said and CNN found out.

