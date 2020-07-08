Facebook removes Roger Stone from Instagram after linking him to fake accounts

The network of more than 100 Facebook pages, accounts, and Instagram accounts spent over $ 300,000 on Facebook and Instagram ads to promote their posts. Some of the pages and accounts included fake people, an analysis commissioned by Facebook found.
The pages published on the pirated materials published by Wikileaks before the 2016 presidential election, Florida politics and Roger Stone himself, among other topics, Facebook said. The pages were also active at the time of Stone's trial in 2019, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, said in a press call on Wednesday.
"We first started searching this network as part of our investigation into the Proud Boys' attempts to return to Facebook after being designated and banned from the platform," Gleicher wrote in a blog post on Wednesday. Facebook banned the Proud Boys from its platform in 2018.
"Our research linked this network with Roger Stone and his associates," he added. Several of those pages had links to Proud Boys, he said. Facebook did not find links between these pages and foreign entities.
Gleicher said some of the accounts posing as Florida residents "would post and comment on their own content to make it appear more popular than it is."
"We identified the full scope of this network following the recent public release of search warrants related to the investigation of Special Adviser Robert Mueller in response to a joint request by The New York Times, CNN, The Associated Press, The Washington Post and Politico "he added.
Stone has been particularly active in recent days, as speculation has spun that President Donald Trump could either forgive him or commute his sentence, preventing him from going to prison.
A certified Roger Stone account on the alternative social media site Parler shared news of its ban Wednesday afternoon, along with a quote: "We have been exposing the rail work that was so profound and so obvious during my trial, so that I must silence. As you will soon learn, I cannot and will not be silenced. "
Stone was kicked off Twitter in 2017, but found a new home on Instagram, spreading wild conspiracy theories about Mueller's investigation and his own criminal case. In recent weeks, Stone has repeatedly posted about his upcoming prison term and publicly apologized to Trump.
Stone has a history of posting incendiary messages on social media, to the point that a judge ordered him to remain silent and stopped his use of some social media accounts during his court proceedings.
Even while under the gag order, Stone dabbled in online propaganda, prosecutors said and CNN found out.