Facebook removes Roger Stone from Instagram after linking him to fake accounts





The network of more than 100 Facebook pages, accounts, and Instagram accounts spent over $ 300,000 on Facebook and Instagram ads to promote their posts. Some of the pages and accounts included fake people, an analysis commissioned by Facebook found.

The pages published on the pirated materials published by Wikileaks before the 2016 presidential election, Florida politics and Roger Stone himself, among other topics, Facebook said. The pages were also active at the time of Stone's trial in 2019, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, said in a press call on Wednesday.

"We first started searching this network as part of our investigation into the Proud Boys' attempts to return to Facebook after being designated and banned from the platform," Gleicher wrote in a blog post on Wednesday. Facebook banned the Proud Boys from its platform in 2018.

"Our research linked this network with Roger Stone and his associates," he added. Several of those pages had links to Proud Boys, he said. Facebook did not find links between these pages and foreign entities.