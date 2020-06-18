Facebook removes Trump ads "for violating our policy against organized hatred"

The Anti-Defamation League said Thursday that the triangle "is practically identical to that used by the Nazi regime to classify political prisoners in concentration camps."

"We remove these posts and advertisements for violating our policy against organized hatred. Our policy prohibits the use of the symbol of a prohibited hate group to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or disputes the symbol," said Andy Stone, Facebook spokesman. , to CNN Business.

