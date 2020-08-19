facebook-says-it’s-cracking-down-on-thousands-of-qanon-linked-accounts

Washington (CNN Business) Facebook (FB) on Wednesday cracked down on thousands of accounts across Facebook and Instagram promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory, as well as a range of militia and anarchist groups, amid what the company said was a rise in behavior among those accounts and groups celebrating violence. Hundreds of groups, pages and advertisements were removed from Facebook as part of the effort, the company said.

As many as 10,000 Instagram accounts and hundreds of groups and pages on Facebook tied to QAnon received additional restrictions, Facebook said.

The ban marks Facebook’s latest effort to grapple with QAnon, which includes discredited claims that began on the fringes of the internet but have since become increasingly common on mainstream online platforms and espoused by some Republican congressional candidates.

Facebook said in a blog post that the crackdown is part of a broader expansion of its policies against violence. The goal, it said, was to prevent members of the affected movements from being able to organize on Facebook, not to ban content that expresses support for them.

“Today we are expanding our Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy to address organizations and movements that have demonstrated significant risks to public safety but do not meet the rigorous criteria to be designated as a dangerous organization and banned from having any presence on our platform,” the company said.