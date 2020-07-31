Facebook shares jump 7% as the pandemic helps make its audience even bigger

Facebook (full board) He said Thursday that he had 2.7 billion monthly active users at the end of the June quarter, a 12% increase from the previous year. Taking into account all the various Facebook applications, including Instagram and WhatsApp, the company surpassed 3 billion users for the first time.

With more eyeballs, Facebook also saw revenue grow 11% to nearly $ 18.7 billion for the second quarter, even as the overall economy contracted.

The company said its daily and monthly active user numbers "reflect increased engagement as people around the world took refuge on-site and used our products to connect with the people and organizations that matter to them." However, the company said that as requests to stay home begin to decline, it expects engagement to be stable or to decrease slightly in the next three months, compared to the last quarter.

Facebook shares rose more than 7% after trading hours on Thursday after the earnings report.

The earnings release comes at a delicate time for the company. On Wednesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared before Congress along with CEOs of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and parent company of Google Alphabet (GOOGL), where they were interrogated about their competitive tactics.

In a call with analysts, Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives reiterated how much they believe the platform helps small businesses and that significant changes could affect the overall economy.

Four tech titans go to Congress

"I am concerned about calls to go after Internet advertising, especially during a time of as much economic crisis as we are facing today with Covid," said Zuckerberg. "Admittedly, making it harder to target ads would affect the incomes of companies like Facebook. But the much higher cost of such a move would be to reduce the effectiveness of ads and the opportunities for small businesses to grow … it would probably feel level. macroeconomic ".

"Is that really what policymakers want in the midst of a pandemic and recession?" Zuckerberg added.

Zuckerberg reused some of his prepared comments from yesterday's audience on the call, promoting the technology industry as an "American success story" and saying that "the products we build have changed the world to improve and improve the lives of persons".

"Since Covid's inception, people have used our services to keep in touch with friends and family that they can't be with in person, and to keep their businesses online even when physical stores are closed," Zuckerberg said on the call. . "In many ways, in this difficult time for people around the world, our services are more important now than ever."

Facebook is also facing a major advertising boycott that includes numerous domestic brands, including Hershey & # 39; s, Starbucks and Patagonia. A civil rights coalition that includes the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP launched the #StopHateforProfit campaign, calling on major companies to stop advertising on Facebook during the month of July due to "the platform's repeated failure to meaningfully address the great proliferation of hate on their platforms. "

But any financial impact of the boycott may not be seen during the second quarter, which ended in June.

Facebook chief financial officer Sheryl Sandberg noted the company's meeting with boycott organizers to hear their concerns, as well as the release of a two-year independent audit on civil rights. "It is clear that we have much more to do and we are working every day to face this challenge, not because of the pressure from advertisers, but because it is the right thing to do," he said.

While some brands have pledged to pause spending until the end of this month, others, such as household goods giant Unilever, are stopping advertising on social media until the end of the year, not just on Facebook. However, much of Facebook's advertising revenue comes from small and medium-sized businesses, which could protect it from a significant revenue deficit.

