Facebook shares jump 7% as the pandemic helps make its audience even bigger





Facebook ( full board ) He said Thursday that he had 2.7 billion monthly active users at the end of the June quarter, a 12% increase from the previous year. Taking into account all the various Facebook applications, including Instagram and WhatsApp, the company surpassed 3 billion users for the first time.

With more eyeballs, Facebook also saw revenue grow 11% to nearly $ 18.7 billion for the second quarter, even as the overall economy contracted.

The company said its daily and monthly active user numbers "reflect increased engagement as people around the world took refuge on-site and used our products to connect with the people and organizations that matter to them." However, the company said that as requests to stay home begin to decline, it expects engagement to be stable or to decrease slightly in the next three months, compared to the last quarter.

Facebook shares rose more than 7% after trading hours on Thursday after the earnings report.