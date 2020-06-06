Facebook shows an announcement of a Georgia candidate armed with firearms facing Antifa: "Conservative censorship of big technology must end"

A Republican congressional candidate is accusing Facebook of "censorship" after the social media giant shot down a campaign video showing her holding an assault rifle and warning Antifa to "stay away from northwest Georgia."

Marjorie Greene, a businesswoman working in Georgia's 14th district, posted the announcement on Facebook on Tuesday. By Thursday, Facebook told its campaign that the video was dropping because it violated the company's policies against promoting the use of firearms.

The video is still being posted on Twitter, and Greene has purchased airtime to post the ad on broadcast and cable television ahead of Tuesday's primaries.

Greene said Facebook's decision reeks of a double standard.

"Facebook allows Antifa to mount terrorist attacks against the United States and allows videos of innocent Americans to be brutally attacked, but reject my post," he told Fox News. "The United States is a country of public order, not anarchy. Telling Antifa thugs to stay out of northwest Georgia is not a violation of Facebook."

THE GOP CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE EXPLORE & # 39; SOCIALISM & # 39; IN A NEW TV AD

Greene's Facebook ad reached more than 2 million people before being removed.

"Big Tech's censorship of conservatives must end," Greene said.

Facebook supports their decision.

"We removed this announcement, which advocates the use of deadly weapons against a clearly defined group of people, for violating our policies against incitement to violence," Facebook said in a statement to Fox News.

Facebook told the Greene campaign that it cannot have ads that "promote the brandishing of firearms," ​​according to an email reviewed by Fox News.

During the announcement, Greene confronts Antifa, the anti-fascist protest movement that, according to the Trump administration, is an internal terrorist group responsible for the violent uprisings against the police in recent days.

CONSERVATIVE GROUPS PUSH THE DIFFERENT SLATE OF THE GOP HOUSE CANDIDATES IN EFFORT TO RECOVER THE LOST LAND

Tens of thousands of peaceful protesters have demonstrated against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on the unarmed man's neck for more than eight minutes. But an organized marginal element has tried to hijack the protests, destroy property and unleash violence, government officials say.

In her announcement, Greene is armed with an AR-15 on the porch of a local Georgia business when she issued her warning to Antifa activists.

"You are not going to burn our churches, loot our businesses or destroy our homes," he declares.

REPUBLICAN REVENGE: REGISTER THE GOP FIELD FORMS, IN THE 2020 MISSION TO TAKE THE & # 39; SOCIALISTS & # 39;

This is not the first time that Greene has campaigned with firearms. In her first ad, she literally exploits "socialism". Facebook did not remove that ad.

Greene faces a busy primary race against John Cowan, a neurosurgeon; Clayton Fuller, a former prosecutor; John Barge, former superintendent of state schools; and Ben Bullock, an Air Force veteran. Also running in the Republican primaries is Kevin Cooke, a state representative; Bill Hembree, former member of the Georgia legislature; Andy Gunther and Matt Laughridge.