Facebook shuts down far-right group planning to bring weapons to protests

The company said it had observed people associated with the American Guard group discussing such action.

The company said it had planned to take action against both groups, but that it had accelerated the process when they saw the groups discuss the protests.

Staff working as part of the company's teams fighting dangerous and unauthorized organizations operating on the platform spoke to CNN on Tuesday.

Staff said the company would take action on people who use the platform to organize violence, regardless of their political affiliation.

The fake account, @ANTIFA_US, tweeted on Sunday: "ALERT Tonight is night, comrades tonight we say" F ** k The City "and move into the residential areas … the white hoods … and take what which is our #BlacklivesMaters # F ** kAmerica ".

The account caught the attention of President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr.

"Absolutely crazy," Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the tweet, "Just remember what ANTIFA really is. A terrorist organization! They don't even pretend anymore."

A spokesman for Donald Trump Jr. did not provide comment to CNN on Tuesday morning, but the post was later removed from Trump Jr.'s Instagram feed. There is no indication that Trump Jr. knew who was behind the account or it was false.

Facebook said Tuesday night that it had found some associated accounts on its platforms after Twitter shared information about the fake account: the accounts have been removed from Facebook, staff said. The accounts had not been used recently, the staff added.