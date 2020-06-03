Facebook shuts down far-right group planning to bring weapons to protests

The company said it had observed people associated with the American Guard group discussing such action.

The group says it is about American constitutional nationalism, but the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) says the American Guard "has a history with connections to extremism, hatred and anti-immigrant violence. In fact, before the American Guard was the American Guard, it was actually the Indiana chapter of a group called the Soldiers of Odin USA, a branch of an extreme anti-immigrant and anti-refugee group that originated in Finland in 2015 and has spread to many other countries. "
Facebook said it had also removed accounts linked to the far-right group. Proud boysAlthough he said he had not seen publications of that group discussing weapons.

The company said it had planned to take action against both groups, but that it had accelerated the process when they saw the groups discuss the protests.

Staff working as part of the company's teams fighting dangerous and unauthorized organizations operating on the platform spoke to CNN on Tuesday.

Staff said the company would take action on people who use the platform to organize violence, regardless of their political affiliation.

White supremacists pose as Antifa online, call for violence
On Monday, Twitter said a fake Antifa account asking for violence It was run by white supremacists. The company deleted the account.

The fake account, @ANTIFA_US, tweeted on Sunday: "ALERT Tonight is night, comrades tonight we say" F ** k The City "and move into the residential areas … the white hoods … and take what which is our #BlacklivesMaters # F ** kAmerica ".

The account caught the attention of President Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr.

"Absolutely crazy," Trump Jr. wrote on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of the tweet, "Just remember what ANTIFA really is. A terrorist organization! They don't even pretend anymore."

A spokesman for Donald Trump Jr. did not provide comment to CNN on Tuesday morning, but the post was later removed from Trump Jr.'s Instagram feed. There is no indication that Trump Jr. knew who was behind the account or it was false.

Facebook said Tuesday night that it had found some associated accounts on its platforms after Twitter shared information about the fake account: the accounts have been removed from Facebook, staff said. The accounts had not been used recently, the staff added.

Facebook has arrived under intense criticism this week for leaving President Donald Trump's Facebook and Instagram posts that were tagged on Twitter as glorifying violence.



