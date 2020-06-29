Facebook Vice President on Advertising Boycott: "We Have No Incentives" to Allow Hate Speech





Companies that serve ads from the site now include some of the top Facebook advertisers, such as Verizon ( VZ ) , Unilever ( UL ) and Starbucks ( SBUX ) .

But on CNN's "Trusted Sources" Sunday, Facebook Vice President of Public Affairs Nick Clegg rejected the boycott premise.

Clegg sidestepped a question about how damaging the protest has been to Facebook, arguing instead that the social media giant doesn't benefit from the proliferation of hate speech on its platform.

"We have no incentive to tolerate hate speech," Clegg told CNN's Brian Stelter. "We don't like it, our users don't like it, advertisers understandably don't like it … We benefit from a positive human connection, not hate."