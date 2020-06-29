Facebook Vice President on Advertising Boycott: "We Have No Incentives" to Allow Hate Speech

Clegg sidestepped a question about how damaging the protest has been to Facebook, arguing instead that the social media giant doesn't benefit from the proliferation of hate speech on its platform.
"We have no incentive to tolerate hate speech," Clegg told CNN's Brian Stelter. "We don't like it, our users don't like it, advertisers understandably don't like it … We benefit from a positive human connection, not hate."
Clegg emphasized Facebook's efforts to combat hate speech on the platform. The company removes about 3 million hate speech content articles worldwide each month, 90% of which are removed even before being reported, he said.
And on Sunday, Facebook's sixth-largest advertiser, Starbucks, also said it plans to stop all advertising on social media. While not explicitly citing the #StopHateForProfit boycott, the coffee company said in a statement: "We believe that more must be done to create welcoming and inclusive online communities, and we believe that both business leaders and policy makers must come together to affect I really change. "
Clegg said he believes the company has made a "significant change," but that Facebook will "redouble" its efforts to address hate speech on the platform in response to the protest.
"Unfortunately, zero tolerance does not mean zero occurrence," said Clegg. "That is why we constantly need to improve, implement our policies, enforce them so that we can seek out what is, fortunately, still a very small minority, but a harmful minority, of content on the platform so that people feel safe and continue. enjoying the positive useful experience that people get on Facebook in the first place. "
Beyond specific hate speech cases, Facebook has also faced criticism for the frequent presence of divisive speech on the site. Clegg said the company will not be able to "get rid of everything people react negatively to."
"We will continue with what we believe is the only sense of the way forward, to have clear rules, to aggressively attack hate speech in particular," Clegg said. "We understand that this is a very intense and intense moment in the nation, and we will continue to demonstrate our sincerity in dealing with this problem with the responsibility that we clearly have."