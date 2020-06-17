Facebook will allow people to turn off political ads in their feeds

"For those of you who have already made up your mind and just want the election to end, we listen to you," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the announcement, which was published Wednesday in USA Today.
The blocking function will be implemented for US users. USA In the next weeks. It will include announcements from Political Action Committees (PACs), according to a Facebook press release.
Facebook has criticized the criticism for allowing candidates to buy ads that contain lies or misleading claims.
For example, the company was forced to remove hundreds of ads from President Donald Trump's campaign alleging that "bogus media" would attempt to block the campaign's upcoming Super Bowl commercial, despite federal regulations requiring that the television ad is broadcast, as well as the ads asking people to "respond now" to a survey that looked like the US Census but was not.
Still, Zuckerberg recently said that Facebook "shouldn't be the arbiter of the truth of everything people say online." That was in response to Twitter & # 39; s (TWTR) decision to put fact check labels on some of Trump's tweets.
Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden recently launched a campaign telling Facebook to implement rules that prohibit threatening behavior and lies about how to vote. It also proposes a two-week period before the election in which all political ads must be verified before they appear on Facebook.
Zuckerberg announced his intention to help register 4 million people to vote through the new Facebook Voting Information Center, a "place where people can get information on how to register to vote or request a vote ballot in absentia or by mail, depending on the rules in your state. "
Zuckerberg said Facebook has a "responsibility not only to avoid voter repression, which is disproportionately directed at people of color, but also to actively support the participation, registration and participation of knowledgeable voters."