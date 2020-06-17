Facebook will allow people to turn off political ads in their feeds

"For those of you who have already made up your mind and just want the election to end, we listen to you," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the announcement, which was published Wednesday in USA Today.

The blocking function will be implemented for US users. USA In the next weeks. It will include announcements from Political Action Committees (PACs), according to a Facebook press release.

Not expected Facebook ( full board ) , one of the world's largest advertising platforms, will lose advertising revenue from the decision.

Facebook has criticized the criticism for allowing candidates to buy ads that contain lies or misleading claims.