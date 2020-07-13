Facebook's future grows darker

The movement brought about some policy changes and Facebook ( full board ) He says he is working to prevent hate and suppression of voters and censuses. But activists are still not satisfied and say they will continue to push for actions, such as demanding that Facebook ban political ads that include lies.

It is not the first time that Facebook's content moderation policies have been under the microscope, but this time it feels different. Voices within the company have publicly expressed dismay at their actions, and hundreds of corporations are using the power of their advertising dollars to push for change from abroad.

June 1st: Facebook employees staged a virtual strike over the company's inaction in a series of controversial posts by President Donald Trump, including one that said, "When the looting begins, the shooting begins," a phrase with racist origins that concerned critics they could incite violence. Twitter put a warning tag on the same post for violating its rules against "glorifying violence."

June 2nd: Zuckerberg held a town hall with employees to explain his decision not to take action on Trump's inflammatory comments. But not everyone felt good about the conversation. Brandon Dail, a Facebook engineer, tweeted: "Today it is clear that the leadership refuses to support us."

June 17: Facebook said it will allow users to block political ads.

June 17: A coalition of nonprofits launched the #StopHateforProfit campaign, calling on large corporations to pause advertising on Facebook in July, citing the "repeated failure of the company to meaningfully address the large proliferation of hate on its platforms." .

June 18 Facebook removed ads from Trump's re-election campaign for violating his hate policies.

19th of June: Outdoor clothing company The North Face became the first major brand to join the advertising boycott. Soon REI and Upwork joined as well.

Jjoins 23: More well-known brands joined the boycott, including Patagonia and Ben & Jerry's, increasing pressure on Facebook and other advertisers.

June 24: In a call with advertisers, a Facebook executive acknowledged that the social media giant faces "a confidence deficit."

June 26th: At this point, the list of advertisers boycotting Facebook had grown to include major companies like Unilever ( UL ) and Coca Cola ( CCHGY ) . Also this week, Facebook wrote to advertisers in an email: "We are not making any policy changes related to revenue pressure."

June 26th: Zuckerberg announced that Facebook will ban ads that use scapegoats from minorities, immigrants, racial groups, or others as part of a broader offensive against hate speech. Facebook will also apply warning labels to user posts that are newsworthy but violate the platform's policies. Rashad Robinson, president of civil rights group Color of Change, called the comments "11 minutes of wasted opportunity" and doubled down on calls to advertisers to boycott Facebook.

June 28th: Facebook executive Nick Clegg rejected the boycott premise, saying the company "has no incentive to tolerate hate speech."

Jjoins 29: Facebook shares fell 3% earlier in the day before recovering, a sign that the boycott had begun to shake up investors.

July 7: Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives met with civil rights and activist groups to discuss the boycott demands. After the meeting, the groups criticized Facebook for what they said was a failure to firmly commit or outline a timeline for making the changes they had requested.

July 8: An audit of Facebook's practices found that the platform continues to operate with dazzling blind spots for hateful content and disinformation on the site, and has made a number of decisions in the past year that "represent significant setbacks for civil rights." Facebook is committed to hiring a senior executive with a civil rights background to oversee the company's implementation of civil rights priorities.

Whats Next?

At the moment, Facebook has a clear problem on its hands, especially after anti-hate advocates were not satisfied with Zuckerberg's attempts to allay their concerns. The advertising boycott is unlike anything the platform has experienced in its recent history.

Still, it remains to be seen whether the move will actually lead to a long-term change or a material impact on Facebook's finances.

While the companies boycotting the company are highly visible and have big pockets, the majority of Facebook's advertising revenue comes from small and medium-sized companies, which can insulate it from an excessive revenue deficit from the boycott. And after the one-month boycott period ends, some of the participating companies may be eager to re-access the billions of Facebook users and the precious treasure trove of user data.

Then there is Mark Zuckerberg, who exercises complete voting control over the company and cannot be eliminated by shareholders, a factor that executives say could make Facebook less susceptible to outside pressure than most companies.

Even amid controversy, Facebook is finding new opportunities.

After India banned the popular video-sharing platform and Facebook rival TikTok earlier this month, Instagram began testing a competing app called Reels in the country. The move could further increase Facebook's presence in one of the world's largest markets, noting that the company still has a significant growth track despite the challenges it has faced in recent weeks.