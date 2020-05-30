Facebook's Zuckerberg defends leaving an & # 39; inflammatory & # 39; post of Trump on Minnesota Protests

fake pictures



Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke Friday night after pressure from inside and outside his company to respond to a post by President Donald Trump that appeared to threaten that the National Guard would shoot what he called "thugs." protesting the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody.

Shortly after protesters outraged by the death of Floyd, a black man in Minnesota, set fire to a police building there on Thursday, Trump said in social media posts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram that "when the looting begins, they begin the shots". The phrase, once used by segregationist Georgia Gov. George Wallace is seen as an endorsement of police violence against protesters. Within hours, Twitter hid the post behind a warning that the tweet violated the site's rules against "glorifying violence." The the warning includes a View button Users can click to go ahead and read the tweet.

But the posts were left alone on Facebook and on the Facebook-owned photo sharing app Instagram, where they racked up more than 64,000 shares and more than 426,000 likes. Zuckerberg went to his Facebook page on Friday night defending his decision, saying that he had discussed the matter with his team and decided to leave the posts standing.



Playing now:

See this:

Trump issues order to stop alleged & # 39; uncontrolled power & # 39; …

2:03



"I know that many people are upset that we have left the office of the president, but our position is that we must allow for the greatest possible expression unless it causes an imminent risk of damage or specific dangers set out in clear policies," he wrote. . "Although the message had a troubling historical reference, we decided to leave it because the National Guard references meant that we were reading it as a warning about state action, and we believe that people need to know if the government plans to deploy the force."

He added that the company will rethink its approach to this policy after Trump's posts. "We have been in contact with the White House today to explain these policies as well."

Facebook did not respond to an interview request. Nor did the White House, which was reportedly temporarily placed security lock After the protests erupted outside its doors on Friday night.

Zuckerberg's comment comes at a time when big tech companies are under increasing pressure to help combat misinformation and misinformation, as well as bullying and threatening behavior. Twitter, which has received most of the criticism for apparently allowing Trump to regularly violate his terms of service rejecting such behavior, pushed against the president on Tuesday by slap a fact check at the end of a tweet about voting by mail. The company moved again on Friday morning, hiding the tweet about looting and shooting behind a warning that the publication glorified the violence. In addition to having to click the warning to read the tweet, Twitter users cannot like, comment, or retweet it.

James Martin / CNET



The movements Enraged trump, who signed an executive order Thursday asking government agencies to begin investigating ways to regulate or punish social media companies for their biases and perceived behavior. "This will be a great day for social media and JUSTICE!" he tweeted before signing the order.

Meanwhile, Facebook and its Instagram app have made Trump's posts annoying to company staff.

"All of this points to a very high risk of violent escalation and civil unrest in November," said an employee. wrote on a company message board, according to a report by The Verge. "If we fail the test case here, history will not judge us kindly."

Zuckerberg's post defending his company's lack of action was also not well received by some analysts.

"This is an evasion", Carolina Milanesi, analyst at Creative Strategies, wrote on Twitter. "What discussion is Facebook enabling when you leave the post?"

Jeff Jarvis, a media critic and professor at New York City University's Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, was equally critical of Zuckerberg's publication. "What does Facebook mean? What are the standards of your community? Why does it exist? What is its North Star?" the tweeted.

"Facebook has once again failed to act against an explicit violation of its own rules and has allowed the violent and racist publication to continue," said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights under the law, in a statement. "Twitter's action, albeit a long time ago, is setting an important standard that can help build an online dialogue that aligns with our national values ​​and the rule of law."

For his part, Zuckerberg seemed to realize that his post would not be well received.

"People may agree or disagree on where we should draw the line, but I hope they understand that our general philosophy is that it is better to have this discussion open, especially when the stakes are high," he wrote. "I totally disagree with the way the President spoke about this, but I think people should be able to see this for themselves, because ultimately, accountability for those in positions of power can only occur when his speech it is analyzed openly. "