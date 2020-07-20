Fact Check: Are you immune to the coronavirus if you've already had it?







At the heart of these efforts are some critical questions: Can children transmit the virus? If you contract the virus, how long is it contagious? Then are you immune or can you re-infect yourself?

The answers to these questions will influence not only how countries will reopen schools and offices, but will also have implications for the usefulness of any eventual vaccine.

Encouraging the debate on one point in particular are a few comments that Republican Kentucky Senator Rand Paul made in a July interview in which he claimed that he, along with millions of others, are now immune to the coronavirus because they had already been infected. In March, Paul became the first United States senator to test positive for the virus. Paul is a trained doctor and ophthalmologist.

While discussing who would likely receive a vaccine when one is available, Paul said, "There are millions of us like me who are now immune, are you going to hold me and stick a needle in my arm?"