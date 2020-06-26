Fact Check: As the pandemic worsens, Pence paints a deceptively rosy picture

And Vice President Mike Pence told Americans that things were going well.
It was an image at odds with reality.
Putting critical information aside, Pence delivered a more polished version of the upbeat and optimistic dishonesty that was a hallmark of previous briefings by President Donald Trump, who did not attend Friday's session.
"Despite what they heard, we are in the midst of a public health disaster," CNN correspondent medical director Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on the air after the briefing.
Pence described the Sun Belt situation as particular "outbreaks" occurring in "specific counties" and "specific communities," and declined to emphasize that, as expert Dr. Peter Hotez noted on CNN after the briefing, the places they experience A "massive revival" includes some of the country's most populous counties.
"This is a tragedy, and what is more, it is not presented as a tragedy, it is presented as, 'We are doing a good job and now there are a couple of critical points'. These are not & # 39; ; hotspots & # 39 ;, are the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, "said Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas.
Perhaps Pence's most egregious statement from the briefing was his suggestion that the country has ended the painful part of the pandemic.
"As we see new cases on the rise, and we are tracking them very carefully, there may be a tendency among the American people to think that we have returned to where we were two months ago. That we are in a time of great loss and great difficulties for the American people. The reality is that we are in a much better place, "he said.
Although Pence was right that the current number of daily deaths is substantially less than it was at its peak, the pandemic continues to kill more than 500 Americans a day. The unemployment rate for May was 13.3%.
In other words, the loss and difficulties continue.
