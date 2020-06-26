Fact Check: As the pandemic worsens, Pence paints a deceptively rosy picture

And Vice President Mike Pence told Americans that things were going well.

At a press conference Friday by the White House coronavirus task force, the first in nearly two months, task force leader Pence painted a rosy image of an increasingly safer and more normal country.

It was an image at odds with reality.

Putting critical information aside, Pence delivered a more polished version of the upbeat and optimistic dishonesty that was a hallmark of previous briefings by President Donald Trump, who did not attend Friday's session.

"Despite what they heard, we are in the midst of a public health disaster," CNN correspondent medical director Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on the air after the briefing.

Pence boasted that "we have flattened the curve," although the curve for the number of new confirmed cases has risen sharply again in June after a decline and then stabilized in April and May.

Pence said "what we are seeing today" in the Sun Belt states is that many young people who "have no symptoms" are giving positive results, although communities in Texas, Arizona and Florida willing to report data continue to reach new highs for people with severe enough symptoms that they need to be hospitalized.

Pence described the Sun Belt situation as particular "outbreaks" occurring in "specific counties" and "specific communities," and declined to emphasize that, as expert Dr. Peter Hotez noted on CNN after the briefing, the places they experience A "massive revival" includes some of the country's most populous counties.

"This is a tragedy, and what is more, it is not presented as a tragedy, it is presented as, 'We are doing a good job and now there are a couple of critical points'. These are not & # 39; ; hotspots & # 39 ;, are the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, "said Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Texas.

Pence also stated that "all 50 states" are "opening up in a safe and responsible manner", despite the fact that some 30 states experienced increases in the rate of new cases, and although the states reopened without having met the safety milestones recommended by the administration.

And Pence stated that "to one extent or another, the volume of new cases entering is a reflection of great success in expanding testing across the country," yet many states are seeing increasing percentages of positive tests, which are indicative of true increasing levels of infection in the community.

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that the actual number of cases in the US is probably 10 times greater than the number of cases found in the tests. Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Washington Post on Thursday that "something is wrong" with the current approach to testing. And, as Gupta has pointed out, true success with testing should mean that the number of cases decreases over time as infected people are found and isolated.

Perhaps Pence's most egregious statement from the briefing was his suggestion that the country has ended the painful part of the pandemic.

"As we see new cases on the rise, and we are tracking them very carefully, there may be a tendency among the American people to think that we have returned to where we were two months ago. That we are in a time of great loss and great difficulties for the American people. The reality is that we are in a much better place, "he said.

Although Pence was right that the current number of daily deaths is substantially less than it was at its peak, the pandemic continues to kill more than 500 Americans a day. The unemployment rate for May was 13.3%.

In other words, the loss and difficulties continue.