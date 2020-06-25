Fact check: breaking down Trump's false claims about DACA and the Supreme Court

Trump responded to the court's decision with two tweets that were filled with false and misleading claims. Here is a breakdown.

Done first: It makes no sense to claim that Trump has been trying to support DACA recipients better than Democrats. Trump has repeatedly tried to end DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) despite Democratic objections. And Trump has rejected several Democratic proposals to save the program despite being offered concessions on his own priorities, such as a wall on the border between the United States and Mexico.

Democratic President Barack Obama created DACA in 2012, granting new rights to a group of undocumented immigrants who came to the US before their 16th birthday and who met certain arrival date and behavior criteria. Democrats have not only tried to convince Trump to preserve DACA, but have approved, with the support of some Republicans, a House bill that would grant the approximately 650,000 DACA recipients, in addition to other "Dreamers "undocumented immigrants who are not in DACA, a path to citizenship.

Democrats have also made multiple offers to Trump to protect DACA in a compromise deal, offering him, among other things, billions in funds for his border wall. Trump has rejected all offers, arguing that an agreement to maintain DACA should include limits on legal immigration.

"Democrats have consistently tried to defend DACA recipients, while Trump has failed on numerous occasions," said Geraldo Cadava, an associate professor of history at Northwestern University who studies Latinos in the United States. "Sometimes he says he supports them, while other times, justifying his desire to rescind, he He says they're 'far from the angels' and some are & # 39; hardened criminals & # 39; "

United We Dream, an immigration advocacy group, also says Trump's claim that it has been better than Democrats for DACA recipients is false.

"I think if someone is working to protect people, they don't use them as a bargaining chip … which is what they've really done from the beginning," said Sanaa Abrar, defense director for United We Dream. "No conversation about DACA recipients has come out of that White House without also, in the same sentence in many cases, a demand for an unnecessary wall or permanent changes to our immigration system as we know it."

Trump also tweeted: "According to the decision, Democrats cannot make DACA citizens. They did not win anything!"

Done first: The Supreme Court did not say anything about whether DACA recipients can become citizens, whether through Democrats, Republicans, or a bipartisan effort.

"There is nothing in the Court's opinion that prevents Congress from providing a path to citizenship for DACA beneficiaries. The case had nothing to do with citizenship and this issue was not addressed by the Court," Angela Banks , a law professor at Arizona State University, said in an email.

The DACA program has never included a direct path to citizenship for enrollees. In order for DACA recipients (or any other group of undocumented immigrants) to have a path to citizenship, Congress would have to pass, and the president would have to sign legislation, for example, the American Dreams and Promises Act, that the The Controlled House was passed last year, but the Republican-controlled Senate has not voted.

"There is nothing in the DACA decision that prevents a future Congress from legalizing the Dreamers' status and putting them on the road to citizenship. I have no idea what they are talking about, unless it means that a future Democratic President will not could do it". his own initiative, which has always been true, "Cristina Rodríguez, a Yale University law professor, said in an email.

Trump too tweeted: "The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit the DACA, nothing was lost or won. 'They put' like in a soccer game …"

Done first: These claims about the court's intentions are more subjective than the others, which is why we didn't call them completely false, but Trump was taking an overly optimistic turn to what happened. The Supreme Court did not explicitly ask the administration to "resubmit" anything, although it did make it clear that it was free to do so. And while the court said the Department of Homeland Security has the power to end DACA, giving Trump ammunition for a possible future attempt, the Trump administration clearly lost this particular case: its attempt to end DACA was quickly rejected.

"The administration lost in its effort to end DACA. It can try again, but the first attempt to end the program failed," said Banks, an Arizona state professor.

Trump himself initially seemed to frame the decision as a defeat for his side. Shortly after the decision was issued last Thursday, Trump tweeted that the recent Supreme Court decisions were "shotgun blasts" on the faces of conservatives.

DACA's decision did not refer to the legality of the program itself. Rather, this case was about whether the Trump administration violated the Administrative Procedure Act, a law that governs how agencies make regulations, in the way that it handled its attempted termination of the program.

A 5-4 majority of the court, Chief Justice John Roberts and the four liberal judges found that the administration violated the act by making an "arbitrary and capricious" decision without a "reasoned explanation."

"The dispute in court is not whether DHS can terminate DACA. All parties agree that it is. The dispute is primarily about the procedure the agency followed to do so," wrote Roberts. He wrote that the court was referring the matter to the Department of Homeland Security "so that it can consider the problem again."

Roberts' words effectively gave the Trump administration the green light to try to produce better reasoning to end the program. But there was no direct request from the court to do so, and the administration's new motives would surely be challenged by DACA supporters, sparking yet another legal battle of months or years.

Rodríguez said the court is not asking the administration to resubmit. Rather, "the Court is saying that the administration can resubmit if it wishes, again trying to terminate the DACA according to the procedural parameters that the Court has established. Whether to try again is up to the administration."