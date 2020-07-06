Fact check: exaggerating again, Trump claims four unregistered economic numbers are records

Trump has a long history of exaggerating figures that would have sounded impressive if he had accurately stated them. He did so again in his triumphant speech on the June job report that exceeded expectations, which showed a gain of 4.8 million jobs last month after a gain of 2.7 million in May.

Although the report showed that the economy had not come close to returning to its pre-pandemic level [more than 22 million jobs were lost in March and April], there is no doubt that it was full of good news that Trump could have recited. literally.

He correctly identified some numbers as records, such as the overall 4.8 million increase in employment in June and the 3 million increase for women. But he also falsely claimed that four unregistered records, two from the employment report and two from other economic reports, were records.

Trump said: "We have: Consumer confidence has increased 12 points since April, a record high. Think about it."

Done first: Point 12.2 increase in consumer confidence from May to June it was not a record high; neither was the 12.4 point increase from April to June. The actual level of consumer confidence in June was also not a record high.

Beginning in 1978, when business organization The Conference Board began conducting its monthly consumer confidence survey, the record one-month increase in all-time is a jump of 21.7 points from February 1991 to March 1991, Lynn said Franco, the senior director organization for economic indicators and surveys. "The last time we had an increase greater than 12.2 was in November 2011, with an increase of 14.3," Franco said.

Consumer confidence stood at 98.1 in June. The record is 144.7, in May 2000. The confidence figure was above 100 for the entire Trump presidency until this year's pandemic; it stood at 132.6 in February.

Trump could have boasted precisely that the increase from May to June was one of the nine largest one-month peaks since 1978, according to Franco. Instead, he made an objectively false claim.

Hispanic employment

Trump said: "Hispanic employment has increased by 1.5 million jobs, a record by far."

Done first: The increase in Hispanic employment in June [1.47 million jobs] was not a record increase at all, much less a record "by far." Hispanic Recorded A slightly higher gain of 1,526 million jobs in January 2000.

Again, this was an unnecessary falsehood: Trump could have properly bragged about a near-record increase.

Furthermore, amid Trump's triumphant rhetoric, it's also worth noting that the Hispanic unemployment rate was 14.5% in June, even with the huge job gain, down from 17.6% in May, but still more than 4 percentage points more than the 10.1% rate for White Americans and worse than the Hispanic rate at any point between 1983 and the 2020 pandemic.

African American employment

Trump said: "African-American workers made historic gains, like we've never had before, with 404,000 new jobs in June. That's a record, and that's the highest number ever."

Done first: The gain of 404,000 jobs for African Americans in June was not a record. The actual record was a gain of 450,000 jobs in February 2018.

Once again, Trump had an easy and accurate bragging available here. He could have said that the June increase was only exceeded by a record month that occurred under his leadership.

Again, there is also an important context to consider. Even with the 404,000 job increase, the African American unemployment rate was 15.4% in June, an improvement of 16.8% in May, but still more than 5 percentage points higher than the rate for American whites and worse than the African American rate for any point between early 2012 and the 2020 pandemic.

Manufacturing data

Trump said: "The latest ISM Manufacturing Report increased 10 percentage points, with new orders jumping 25 percentage points, a record high."

Done first: This was not "a record high": Trump was right that the increase in new manufacturing orders was a record, but the increase in the overall manufacturing index was not.

The 24.6-point increase in the Institute for Supply Management's new order index between May and June was the largest one-month increase since record-keeping began in 1948. But the 9.5-point increase in The ISM's PMI index, its main number, was the highest since a 10.5 point increase in 1980, not a record high.