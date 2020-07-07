Fact Check Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says coronavirus cases have stabilized in his state

On Monday, DeSantis said he thought the Florida outbreak had "stabilized" but wanted to return to the case numbers seen in May or early June.

On Tuesday, the governor danced around questions about when Florida officials would provide data on daily hospitalization rates in the state, which his office had said would begin last week. DeSantis noted a report from the state Department of Health, saying "they have so much raw data there," suggesting that the information could be gleaned from the report.

Facts First: DeSantis' suggestion that the number of Florida cases has stabilized in some way does not square with the data. Over the weekend, he set a state record for most cases reported in a single day (11,458), and Florida authorities have yet to provide state data on the daily hospitalization numbers for the virus.

On Tuesday morning, the state Department of Health reported an increase of 7,347 cases, of which 2,066 come from Miami-Dade County. The report also showed a state record of 16.27% of all coronavirus tests that tested positive. That's more than double the seven-day national moving average, according to Johns Hopkins data.